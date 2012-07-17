BRIEF-Mint reports intention to make offer to series B debenture holders
* Mint announces intention to make offer to series B debenture holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 17 Laureate Education Inc: * Moodys affirms laureates b2 cfr; assigns caa1 rating to proposed senior
notes * Rpt-moodys affirms laureates b2 cfr; assigns caa1 rating to proposed senior
notes
* Mint announces intention to make offer to series B debenture holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)