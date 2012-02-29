Feb 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Houston-based Southwestern Energy Co.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility ($823 million drawn as of Feb. 23, 2012), with any remainder going to fund capital expenditures. The ratings on U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Southwestern Energy reflect our view that U.S. natural gas prices will remain weak near-term and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from operations in 2012 and 2013 to develop its core assets and pursue new ventures. Nevertheless, we expect that Southwestern Energy's leverage measures will remain moderate for the rating category, with FFO/debt above 40%. For more details, see our summary analysis published Dec. 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect. RATING LIST Southwestern Energy Co. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- New Rating Proposed sr unsecd nts due 2022 BBB-