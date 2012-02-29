(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- An unfavorable arbitration outcome in January 2012 resulted in the
likely possibility that Bicent Power LLC's subsidiary Colorado Energy
Management LLC will have to pay $21 million. Bicent Power had anticipated
receiving at least $11 million from this dispute.
-- Including these payments, we believe Bicent Power failed its debt
leverage covenant in fourth-quarter 2011.
-- We are lowering our ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC+' on Bicent Power's
first-lien senior secured facility and to 'CC' from 'CCC' on the second-lien
term loan.
-- The recovery rating is '4' on the first-lien debt and '6' on the
second-lien debt.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue-level
ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC+' on Bicent Power LLC project financing's $480
million first-lien senior secured credit facility and to 'CC' from 'CCC' on
the $130 million second-lien term loan. The outlook on both ratings is
negative. Our recovery rating on the first-lien debt is '4', indicating our
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery if a default occurs. Our recovery
rating on the second-lien debt is '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.
Rationale
The rating action follows the apparent conclusion of arbitration between
Bicent Power subsidiary Colorado Energy Management LLC (CEM) and Lea Power
Partners (LPP) in January 2012.
CEM was engaged as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor
at LPP's Hobbs plant in New Mexico in 2006. The plant was completed with cost
overruns, and the parties have been in dispute since 2008. It is reported that
CEM will receive $1 million for project completion but will be required to pay
$22 million toward cost overruns. Bicent Power has not confirmed this outcome,
but the information is available from public sources. We conclude that these
developments will cause the project to fail its debt leverage covenant for the
fourth quarter of 2011.
In the third quarter of 2011, Bicent Power booked $11 million of revenues
after obtaining legal comfort about the high probability of receiving at least
this amount from arbitration. In our opinion, Bicent Power would have tripped
its leverage covenant in that quarter without these revenues. Fourth-quarter
financials reflect the actual awarded amounts, and our own calculations
indicate that Bicent Power has tripped its leverage ratio of 8.25 to 1 for
that quarter. The leverage ratio also ratchets down to 6.75 to 1 in the first
quarter of 2012.
Bicent Power is owned by affiliates of power industry investment firm Beowulf
Energy LLC (12.93% of shares) and Natural Gas Partners VIII L.P. and Natural
Gas Partners IX L.P. (87.07%). Under the credit agreement, the owners have 15
days beginning on Feb. 15, 2012 in which to inject sufficient equity to cure
the ratio before it becomes an event of default for the first-lien revolving
credit facility and letter of credit (LOC). We calculate that the required
equity injection would be more than $30 million. Under this event of default,
lenders have the option to accelerate the repayment of the revolving facility
and LOC immediately. Ninety days after acceleration, an event of default will
occur for the first-lien term debt as well. The debt structure includes
cross-default provisions (after applicable grace periods) if more than $10
million of principal is immediately due, so we anticipate that the second-tier
debt would face default at that time as well.
Recovery analysis
Our recovery rating on the first-lien debt is '4', indicating our expectation
of average (30% to 50%) recovery if a default occurs. Our recovery rating on
the second-lien debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to
10%) recovery.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectations for the project after the grace
period expires at the start of March 2012. With our anticipation of average
recovery prospects for the project, project owners may not be willing to make
equity contributions to the transaction. Our rating methodology specifies that
we would lower the rating immediately upon acceleration and payment default,
unless we judged that there was high certainty of payment within five days. We
would also downgrade if lenders propose and complete some type of
restructuring or debt forbearance. However, we may revise the outlook to
stable or raise the rating if the owners choose to inject equity to cure the
ratio.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Recovery ratings unchanged
To From
Bicent Power LLC
$480 mil 1st lien senior secured
CC CCC+
Recovery rating 4
$130 mil 2nd lien term loan
CC CCC
Recovery rating 6
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)