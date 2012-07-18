(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded German Ground Lease Finance 2's floating rate notes due February 2020, as follows: EUR74.7m Class A1 (XS0279782238) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative; EUR41.1m Class B1 (XS0279784796) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative The downgrades reflect the excessive operational risk to which the transaction is exposed and the resulting rating cap of 'Asf' applied in accordance with Fitch's "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", published in April 2012. All key functions related to the day-to-day management of the ground rent portfolios are contracted to the sponsor (Vivacon AG), in its capacity as Managing Agent. Given the on-going uncertainty over the financial condition of the sponsor coupled with tightening constraints on borrowing, Fitch believes that an orderly refinancing of the securitised debt is becoming questionable. Moreover, security enforcement is complicated by the absence of a third-party servicer and the importance of the sponsor in day-to-day operations. Whilst a back-up managing agreement entered into by the sponsor, its borrowing entities and the back-up agent (but not the issuer) in 2010 mitigates operational concerns at the asset level, Fitch understands that it expires ahead of the legal final maturity date of the notes. The process of operational succession in a situation of security enforcement is not clear, and exposes noteholders to risks that in Fitch's view are not commensurate with its highest ratings. The presence of a liquidity facility partially addresses the risk of payment interruption beyond scheduled maturity (2017). Long-dated inflation and interest rate hedging was established at closing in order to facilitate refinancing. However, as refinancing becomes less likely, the suitability of this arrangement also comes into question if it has to be unwound. Considering mark-to-market valuations of the swap instruments, Fitch estimates total debt-to-market value being in excess of the reported 63%. As previously commented, Fitch still considers diversified ground rents in strong locations to be extremely stable and therefore attractive to a long-term investor. Although there is no assurance about the perception of the ground rents' quality among market participants - who can accordingly be expected to demand a liquidity premium above German government securities - Fitch believes that the spread available in its stress scenarios could still allow for refinancing. Accordingly, the rating action is driven less by concerns over the collateral, and more by growing operational challenges. GGLFII is the securitisation of ground rent cash flows derived from the freehold interest in a portfolio of 10,712 residential and 222 commercial units located in Germany. The transaction benefits from a EUR4m liquidity reserve account and EUR11.5m liquidity facility to cover senior expenses and interest items on the waterfall. From February 2014 (the expected maturity date), the margin on both classes of notes will step up to double the current level. If the sponsor fails to repay the debt at this date, use of the reserve account to cover for any shortfalls should encourage timely action, and in any case by the scheduled maturity date (February 2017). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)