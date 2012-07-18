UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
July 18 Moody's rates RedPrairie's proposed credit facilities B2; outlook revised to stable from positive
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
BRUSSELS, June 7 The European Commission has approved a resolution scheme of Spain's Banco Popular Espanol based on a proposal prepared by the Single Resolution Board, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.