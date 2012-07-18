(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Waha Aerospace B.V.'s USD1.275bn guaranteed bonds at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook following its annual review of the transaction's performance.

The notes' rating relies on an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Abu Dhabi ('AA'/Stable/'F1+') to the issuer and is therefore linked to the creditworthiness of the guarantor. The guarantor's obligation under the guarantee is as if it was the sole principal debtor and that obligation continues as long as any amount remains outstanding.

The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal on the bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the documentation. As of January 2012, all the interest and principal payments on the bonds have been made when due.

The bonds are issued to finance the acquisition of Boeing C-17 transportation aircraft by GHQ UAE Armed Force.

