Overview
-- U.S. semiconductor manufacturer ON Semiconductor's cash flow
generation has proven resilient through the industry inventory correction and
the impact of natural disasters.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on the company to positive from
stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if ON can
improve its profitability through the successful integration of its acquired
SANYO unit while maintaining adjusted leverage at or below the mid-2x level.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Phoenix-based ON Semiconductor Corp. to positive from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including the
'BB' corporate credit rating.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on subsidiary
Semiconductor Components Industries LLC and revised our outlook to positive
from stable.
The outlook revision to positive reflects ON's cash flow resiliency through
the current industry inventory correction and the impact of external shocks
from natural disasters in Japan and Thailand during the past year on its
operations.
Rationale
We anticipate that the industrywide semiconductor inventory correction will be
largely completed by the first quarter of 2012, with sequential improvements
through the remainder of the year. We expect ON's full-year revenues and
EBITDA margin to be lower year over year in 2012 due to the residual impact
from Thailand flooding, but also anticipate that the company will be able to
sustain adjusted leverage at or below mid-2x through the cycle while
generating consistent cash flow.
Standard & Poor's views ON's business risk profile as "fair" according to our
criteria. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of logic, power,
and analog integrated circuits, and discrete semiconductors with over 42,000
products and nearly 50 billion units shipped in 2011. The analog and discrete
markets remain highly fragmented but ON maintains leadership in certain
submarkets, especially in high-performance, energy-efficient products. ON's
diverse end markets and customer base also provide a degree of revenue
stability.
The acquisition of SANYO Semiconductor in early 2011 increased ON's scale and
continues the evolution of its business model toward a primarily proprietary
analog semiconductor provider with less reliance on lower margin standard
products. For now, however, ON generates margins that are below both its
pre-SANYO period and those of many of its peers, reflecting SANYO's
below-average margins and ON's still significant exposure to commodity-like
products. In addition, the confluence of an industry inventory correction, the
tsunami in Japan, and flooding in Thailand have severely affected overall
profitability, especially within SANYO.
We expect ON's revenues to decline in fiscal 2012, lagging the broader
semiconductor sector, as it recovers from the inventory correction and the
impact of the flooding on its operations. Revenues are likely to bottom out in
the first quarter of 2012 before experiencing sequential growth. We also
anticipate EBITDA margins to be lower in fiscal 2012 but with sequential
improvements throughout the year. We note that this will largely depend on the
pace of SANYO's recovery, as well as the ongoing fab consolidation program.
Standard & Poor's currently views ON's financial risk profile as "significant"
(according to our criteria). Adjusted leverage as of December 2011 was 2.1x.
However, EBITDA on a trailing-12-month basis is likely to decline in the near
term before operating performance rebounds in the second half of 2012. We
estimate that in this scenario leverage could peak in the mid-2x area. As
industry revenues recover and ON's margins normalize, we believe that ON may
again seek growth opportunities through acquisitions or return cash to
shareholders. However, we believe that management should be able to accomplish
these objectives within the bounds of around 2.5x leverage through a cycle,
given its cash position and cash generation.
Liquidity
We view ON's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria), with
sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources
include cash and investments of $901 million as of December 2011, a new
undrawn $325 million revolving credit facility, and expected discretionary
cash flow near $150 million during the next 12 months. Uses of cash include
modest investments in working capital, capital spending in excess of $275
million, and the potential redemption of various debt instruments in excess of
$300 million during 2012.
Our assessment of ON's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more, and
that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA.
-- Because of the company's good cash position, we believe it could
absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks and that it has adequate access to
capital markets.
-- About two-thirds of the cash balance is located in the U.S.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that ON will continue to
generate good cash flow through 2012. We anticipate that revenues and
profitability are likely to decline in the near term due to the effects of the
inventory correction and Thailand flooding. If ON can improve its
profitability through the successful integration of SANYO and fab
consolidation while maintaining debt to EBITDA at or below the mid-2x area, we
would consider raising the rating.
Alternatively, if operating performance remains challenged, or if the company
pursues a more aggressive financial policy via a sizable debt-financed
acquisition or shareholder returns, resulting in leverage above 3x, we could
revise the outlook to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
ON Semiconductor Corp.
Semiconductor Components Industries LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
ON Semiconductor Corp.
Subordinated BB
Recovery Rating 4