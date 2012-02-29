Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following senior securities issued
by Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KMF), a
closed-end, non-diversified investment management company advised by KA Fund
Advisors, LLC:
--$55,000,000 3.93% Series A senior unsecured notes due March 3, 2016 at 'AAA';
--$60,000,000 4.62% Series B senior unsecured notes due March 3, 2018 at 'AAA';
--$35,000,000 5.32% Series A mandatory redeemable preferred shares (MRPS) due
March 3, 2018 at 'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's published criteria.
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines.
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations.
--The capabilities of KA Fund Advisors, LLC as investment advisor. As of Jan.
31, 2012, the fund's total assets were approximately $852.4 million.
LEVERAGE
As of Jan. 31, 2012, the fund's leverage was approximately $204 million, not
including accrued interest, or 24% of the total assets. The leverage comprised
$115 million of senior unsecured notes, $35 million of MRPS and $54 million of
bank borrowing.
ASSET COVERAGE
At the time of the rating affirmations of the series A and B notes, the fund's
asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company
Act of 1940 (1940 Act), was in excess of 300%, which is the minimum asset
coverage required by the 1940 Act. Also, at the time of affirmation, the fund's
asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch
overcollateralization (OC) test per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in
Fitch's 'Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Rating Criteria' was in excess
of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed consistent with Fitch's
'AAA' criteria.
In addition, the fund's asset coverage ratio for series A MRPS, as calculated in
accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of 200%, which
is the minimum asset coverage level required by the 1940 Act with respect to
preferred stock. The fund's asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance
with the Fitch OC test per the 'AA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's
applicable criteria was in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage
deemed consistent with Fitch's 'AA' criteria.
THE FUND
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end
fund, which commenced its operations on Nov. 24, 2010. The fund's investment
objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making
quarterly cash distributions to its common stockholders. The fund seeks to
achieve that investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets
in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of
midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), midstream companies, other MLPs
and other energy companies.
THE ADVISOR
KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund's investment adviser, responsible for
implementing and administering the fund's investment strategy. It is a
subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (Kayne Anderson), a
Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment adviser. As of Dec. 31,
2011 Kayne Anderson and its affiliates managed approximately $14.2 billion.
Kayne Anderson has invested in MLPs and other midstream energy companies since
1998.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.