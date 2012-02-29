Overview -- We estimate U.S. pet products supplier Radio Systems' fixed charges covenant cushion to be below 10% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, and will likely be below 10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, reflecting earnings that were more volatile than we expected, and increased levels of fixed charges. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating one-notch to 'B-' from 'B', and lowering the issue-level rating on the senior secured debt to 'B' from 'B+'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that credit measures will remain near current levels or slightly improve over the near term. Rating Action On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Radio Systems Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time we lowered our issue-level rating on the $225 million senior secured facility, which includes a $75 million revolving credit facility due 2015 and $150 million term loan due 2015, to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Rationale The downgrade of Radio Systems Corp. (RSC) to 'B-' reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company will have less than 10% cushion on its fixed charges covenant through early 2012. We estimate the company's adjusted EBITDA for 2011 was below our projections, particularly in its fourth quarter results. Our rating on RSC reflects our belief the company will continue to have a "highly leveraged" financial profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. Key credit factors in our assessment of the company's business risk include our view that the company will continue to have a narrow business focus, discretionary product offerings, some customer concentration, exposure to technology risk, and risks related to outsourcing substantially all of its manufacturing to third parties. Our view of RSC's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the company's very aggressive financial policy, and our opinion that continued weak domestic economic conditions could lead to further volatility in operating performance. This may result in additional pressure on the company's already thin fixed-charge covenant cushion and further constrain liquidity. RSC continues to have a narrow product focus in the highly competitive pet supplies industry. The company leads the niche wireless pet containment and training market. We believe RSC benefits from increased scale from recent tuck-in acquisitions, long-time (although heavily concentrated) relationships with customers and suppliers, and patent protection. We estimate adjusted last-12-month EBITDA at Dec. 31, 2011, was slightly higher than the 2010 level, primarily due to acquisitions completed in 2010 and 2011, decreased costs from project expenses and better freight management, and exiting underperforming business lines, such as panel kennels, pet insurance, and other identification products. It is our opinion that consumer demand remains weak in a slowly recovering economy, partly because of the discretionary nature of many of RSC's products. Despite these headwinds, we estimate margins have remained above 20% due to incremental EBITDA from acquisitions. RSC's credit metrics largely remained stable over the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, despite fluctuating borrowings under the $75 million revolving credit facility to cover seasonal inventory build-up, higher interest expense, and other fixed charges. Although net sales in 2011 increased by about 11%, we believe revenue growth will be in the low single-digits over 2012, based on our projection that discretionary consumer spending will be low, and our belief that the company will not pursue acquisitions in 2012. We estimate 2011 free cash flow is about three times 2010 levels, with higher cash flow from operations due to improved working capital management. We expect free cash flow to remain near these levels in 2012, although we believe ongoing softness in consumer spending could prompt more volatile working capital swings. We estimate interest coverage and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt were about 4.5x and 13%, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2011. These ratios could strengthen slightly if the company were to reduce its debt burden over the next 12 months. We estimate the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA improved to about 4.1x in 2011 from 4.5x in 2010. (The leverage calculations take into account Standard & Poor's standard debt adjustments in addition to a put option held by investor TSG on its equity interests, which we have treated as debt.) Adjusted total debt to EBITDA is likely to decline closer to 3.5x by fiscal year-end 2012 if the company uses its free cash flow towards debt repayment. Liquidity We believe liquidity is "less than adequate" (as defined in our criteria) to cover RSC's needs over the next 12 months, primarily because of our belief that covenant cushion could remain below 10%. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- We estimate EBITDA cushion is currently just above 8% on its fixed-charge covenant as of Dec. 31, 2011. We believe the company's future ability to maintain fixed-charge covenant cushion above 10% will depend on the level of future shareholder payments and discretionary distributions. -- The company is also subject to a total leverage covenant. We estimate the EBITDA cushion on this ratio to remain near 15% over the near term. If consumer spending were to remain soft, we believe this cushion would decline. -- We believe RSC's total net sources of cash will exceed its total net uses of cash over the next 12 months. -- We believe capital-expenditure requirements are manageable, at about $9 million annually. -- We do not expect any acquisitions in 2012. -- As of Dec. 31, 2011, RSC had about $2 million in cash and about $46 million of availability under its revolving credit agreement. However, we believe future availability of the revolver could be limited if RSC is unable to comply with its financial covenants. -- Debt amortization of about $7.5 million annually. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on RSC's senior secured credit facility is 'B' (one notch above the corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating is '2', indicating the expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of default. (For a complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on RSC published Aug. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that credit metrics will remain near current levels over the next 12 months, but further volatility in earnings could result in constrained liquidity. We could consider lowering the rating or revising the outlook to negative if the company's covenant cushions decline further, if operating performance deteriorates, or if financial policy becomes more aggressive, resulting in limited availability on its revolving credit facility or a further weakening of credit measures. We could consider an upgrade if covenant cushion improves to and is sustained at the level of at least 15% on the total leverage and fixed-charge covenants, along with improved and sustainable operating performance and credit metrics. EBITDA less capital expenditures would need to increase about 8% from current levels (assuming fixed-charge levels remains constant) for this to occur. Ratings List Downgraded To From Radio Systems Corp. Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Senior secured B B+ Recovery rating 2 2