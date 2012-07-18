(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based Bank Sohar's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The
agency has simultaneously downgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb'
from 'bb+'. A full list of ratings is below.
Bank Sohar's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectations of a high
probability of support from the Omani government, given the state's large direct
and indirect stake in the bank (42% via various entities at end-2011) and the
bank's systemic importance (fifth-largest by assets). Fitch also recognises the
strong track record of support for the Omani banking system from the Central
Bank of Oman (CBO) which is a capable and conservative regulator. The IDRs and
Support Ratings remain sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the
ability or propensity of the Omani government to provide extraordinary support
to the bank if needed
The VR has been downgraded primarily due to the continuing decline in Bank
Sohar's Fitch core capital ratio (end-March 2012: 9.4%) to a level no longer
consistent with a 'bb+' level.
Fitch considers the bank's core capital ratio as low in the context of high
borrower concentrations in its loan book, continuing rapid asset growth and low
internal capital generation. Fitch also views negatively the still high
concentration risks in deposits, potentially making its currently adequate
liquidity position vulnerable to large swings in customer deposits. However, the
agency takes some comfort from the fact that several of the bank's large
depositors are from government-related entities, which tend to be sticky.
More positively, Bank Sohar's earnings and profitability are strengthening in
line with its widening franchise and market share and these trends are likely to
continue. Fitch also recognises the bank's success in growing its deposit base
in the past few quarters, particularly in low cost and stable retail deposits,
which has in turn improved its funding profile.
Fitch believes the bank's VR remains sensitive to further pressure on its core
capital ratio if current rates of growth persist. In the agency's view, the bank
has limited scope to reverse this trend due to its current expansion strategy
and the bank, like all other banks in Oman is booking corporate business on the
back of the government's spending. The bank plans to raise OMR10m through a
rights issue in Q412 specifically for the launch of its new Islamic window,
which although positive, has a limited and potentially temporary benefit on its
core capital ratios as Fitch believes the bank is expected to grow this business
rapidly. The VR could benefit from consistently stronger core capital ratios and
a permanent reduction in risk concentrations. Regulatory capital ratios remain
above CBO requirements.
Fitch notes that absolute NPLs are rising, mainly in retail banking, reflecting
past rapid loan growth. Although Bank Sohar's NPL ratio (end-March 2012: 1.5%)
is the lowest in Oman due to its recent book, Fitch expects asset quality to
remain pressured as the book seasons. The bank is also sensitive to high
concentration risks in its loan book, with some of the recent rise in NPLs
attributed to several large bad loans. Reserve coverage continues to be high and
provides a good buffer for potential further asset quality deterioration.
Headquartered in Muscat, Bank Sohar is a retail and corporate bank licensed by
the Central Bank of Oman. Listed on the Muscat Securities Market, its largest
single shareholder is the Royal Court Affairs with 14.2%. Including this, the
total Omani government shareholding (direct and indirect) is around 46%.
Domestically, Bank Sohar competes in almost all products and segments with other
major banks. After reaching a critical size and becoming profitable for the
first time in 2009, the bank intends to expand in remittances, bancassurance and
investment banking to further diversify its business. The bank will also launch
Islamic banking in 2012 similar to other Omani banks, for which it will raise
OMR10m through a rights issue in Q412.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Sohar
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)