Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two and affirmed 13 classes
issued by ARCAP 2006-RR7 Resecuritization, Inc. (ARCAP 2006-RR7) as a result of
negative credit migration and additional losses on the underlying collateral. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
Since Fitch's last rating action in March 2011, approximately 25.5% of the
collateral has been downgraded. Currently, 97.9% of the portfolio has a Fitch
derived rating below investment grade and 94.5% has a rating in the 'CCC'
category and below, compared to 95.6% and 94.3%, respectively, at the last
rating action. Over this period, the transaction has experienced $77.5 million
in principal losses.
This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured
Finance CDOs'. However, given the portfolio's distressed nature, Fitch believes
that the probability of default for all classes of notes can be evaluated
without factoring in potential further losses from the non-defaulted portion of
the portfolio. Therefore, this transaction was not modeled using the Structured
Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM).
For the class A through N notes, Fitch analyzed each class' sensitivity to the
default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability
of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects
upon default, the class A notes have been downgraded and the class B through N
notes affirmed at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable.
Since issuance, the transaction has experienced $234.9 million in principal
losses. These losses have caused a writedown of 98.8% of the class O note
balance. Thus, the class O notes have been affirmed at 'Dsf'.
Fitch does not assign outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below.
ARCAP 2006-RR7 is backed by 33 tranches from 21 transactions and is considered a
CMBS B-piece resecuritization (also referred to as first loss commercial real
estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO)/ReREMIC) as it includes the most
junior bonds of CMBS transactions. The transaction closed May 2, 2006.
Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated:
--$68,000,000 class A-D notes to 'Csf' from 'CCsf';
--$47,126,000 class A notes to 'Csf' from 'CCsf.
Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated:
--$94,019,000 class B notes at 'Csf';
--$52,766,000 class C notes at 'Csf';
--$21,107,000 class D notes at 'Csf';
--$22,066,000 class E notes at 'Csf';
--$34,538,000 class F notes at 'Csf';
--$28,781,000 class G notes at 'Csf';
--$40,294,000 class H notes at 'Csf';
--$56,604,000 class J notes at 'Csf';
--$14,391,000 class K notes at 'Csf';
--$14,390,000 class L notes at 'Csf';
--$24,944,000 class M notes at 'Csf';
--$13,432,000 class N notes at 'Csf';
--$179,205 class O notes at 'Dsf'.
Contact:
Primary Surveillance Analyst
Matthew McGowan
Analyst
+1-212-908-0733
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Committee Chairperson
Karen Trebach
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0215
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs