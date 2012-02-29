Overview -- Retail availability appears to have stabilized and should modestly improve in 2012, in our opinion. -- We revised our outlook on DDR Corp. to positive from stable based on continued improvement in the company's operating performance and the expectation for further balance sheet deleveraging. -- We affirmed our corporate credit rating on DDR at 'BB'. In addition, we affirmed our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. Rating Action On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on DDR Corp. to positive from stable and affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company. Additionally, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. We also maintain a '2' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. These rating actions affect roughly $2.1 billion of rated debt (see list). Rationale We revised our outlook on DDR Corp. to positive to reflect continued improvement in the company's operating performance and execution of capital transactions that further reduce leverage and extend debt tenor. Leasing remained strong in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, as both occupancy and rental rates increased and same-store net operating income (NOI) grew for the seventh consecutive quarter. The company used proceeds from the company's $353 million of new debt financing in January 2012 to effectively address much of its debt maturities this year and reduce outstanding balances under the revolving credit facilities. We expect leverage and debt coverage metrics to strengthen over the next year, albeit slowly, as any substantial amount of new equity appears unlikely and the company recognizes deleveraging benefits through portfolio income growth in a less-than-robust economic environment, in our view. Beachwood, Ohio-based DDR is a large community shopping center owner, manager, developer, and acquirer, with $8.3 billion of real estate at cost on balance sheet as of Dec. 31, 2011. Top tenants include value oriented retailers, such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+) at 3.2% of base rents, TJX Cos. Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) at 2.1%, PetSmart Inc. (BB+/Stable/--) at 2.0%, and Kohl's Corp.(BBB+/Stable/--) at 1.8%. No other tenants contribute to more than 1.7% of DDR's base rent, and the top 20 tenants make up 28.3% of DDR's annual base rent. DDR owns and manages 481 retail operating and development properties in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Brazil, totaling approximately 123 million sq. ft. DDR has aggressively leased space to improve core occupancy (leased rate of 93.6% at Dec. 31, 2011), with close to 2.5 million sq. ft. of space signed in the fourth quarter of 2011. Importantly, leasing spreads remained strong for both new leases (up 9.6%) and renewals (up 4.5%) for a total blended spread of 5.8% (versus 5.4% for fourth-quarter 2010). We expect leasing to remain strong through 2012, with a 100 basis point gain to the leased rate by year-end 2012. DDR projects the lease-up of big box space (60%) will outweigh small shop leased space (40%), but small shop space should provide a greater opportunity for upside (150 basis point gain to 86% by year-end). Nonetheless, existing anchor tenants' (such as Best Buy and Old Navy) desire to reduce store size could pose occupancy challenges longer-term in the absence of a more robust macroeconomic recovery, in our view. DDR continues to make steady progress toward its long-term strategy to reduce leverage, with targeted consolidated debt-to-EBITDA of 6.0x to 7.0x (and 6.5x to 7.5x pro rata for joint ventures). At Dec. 31, 2011, DDR-calculated consolidated debt-to-EBITDA was 7.3x and 7.7x on a pro rata basis. In January 2012, the company closed on $353 million of new long-term debt financing, consisting of a $250 million unsecured term loan and a $103 million mortgage loan. Proceeds from the new debt financing effectively addressed much of the debt maturities this year, while reducing outstanding balances and freeing up much of the availability under the $815 million in combined revolving credit facilities. While the transaction improved the near-term debt maturity profile of the company, any further deleveraging will require EBITDA growth, as management has stated it does not plan to issue any substantial amount of new equity. We believe debt-to-EBITDA measures will continue to tick down during 2012, with greater improvement toward the end of the year due to the timing of lease commencements and move-outs. While DDR's leverage measures have slowly improved, the company's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) remained relatively flat as portfolio income growth was offset by higher interest expense. S&P-calculated FCC (including preferred dividends and principal amortization) for the year-ended 2011 was roughly 1.55x. We expect FCC to rise to close to 1.75x over the next 12 months, as leasing momentum drives NOI growth. Total coverage (including common dividends) is projected to decline from roughly 1.3x at year-end 2011 to just under 1.2x at year-end 2012 due to the announced January 2012 share offering and dividend increase. Liquidity DDR's liquidity is adequate, in our opinion, to meet its capital needs through year-end 2012. (Please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published July 2, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We based our liquidity assessment on the following factors: -- We expect the company's sources (including cash, funds from operations {FFO}, and revolver availability) through year-end 2012 to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x; -- Debt maturities through year-end 2012 total roughly $254 million (pro forma for the January 2012 long-term financings); -- The company has sound relationships with its banks, in our view, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. The company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include roughly $41 million of unrestricted cash, a projected $255 million-$265 million of FFO, and roughly $743 million of combined availability under its $750 million and $65 million revolvers (pro forma for the January 2012 long-term financings). Identified cash needs include roughly $254 million of debt maturities (pro forma for the January 2012 long-term financings), a projected $45 million for leasing and maintenance capital expenditures, approximately $150 million for redevelopment funding, $28 million of preferred dividend distributions, and $138 million of common dividend distributions. We did not include cash needs for discretionary acquisitions, as the company will likely fund its cash needs with proceeds from noncore asset dispositions. Recovery Analysis The '2' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured notes indicates that lenders can expect a substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment default. For our complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our belief that DDR's FCC measures will begin to improve in the next 12 months, as new lease commencements accelerate in the back half of 2012. We would consider raising our corporate credit rating if S&P-calculated FCC strengthens to 1.8x, the common dividend remains adequately covered, and debt-to-EBITDA (including the company's pro rata share of joint venture debt) falls to the company's stated low 7x target range. Although we presently believe it is unlikely in the near term, we would consider lowering the corporate credit rating if leverage or liquidity materially weakened. 