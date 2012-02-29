Overview
-- Retail availability appears to have stabilized and should modestly
improve in 2012, in our opinion.
-- We revised our outlook on DDR Corp. to positive from stable based on
continued improvement in the company's operating performance and the
expectation for further balance sheet deleveraging.
-- We affirmed our corporate credit rating on DDR at 'BB'. In addition,
we affirmed our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on DDR
Corp. to positive from stable and affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit
rating on the company. Additionally, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on the
company's senior unsecured notes. We also maintain a '2' recovery rating on the
company's senior unsecured notes. These rating actions affect roughly $2.1
billion of rated debt (see list).
Rationale
We revised our outlook on DDR Corp. to positive to reflect continued
improvement in the company's operating performance and execution of capital
transactions that further reduce leverage and extend debt tenor. Leasing
remained strong in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, as both occupancy
and rental rates increased and same-store net operating income (NOI) grew for
the seventh consecutive quarter. The company used proceeds from the company's
$353 million of new debt financing in January 2012 to effectively address much
of its debt maturities this year and reduce outstanding balances under the
revolving credit facilities. We expect leverage and debt coverage metrics to
strengthen over the next year, albeit slowly, as any substantial amount of new
equity appears unlikely and the company recognizes deleveraging benefits
through portfolio income growth in a less-than-robust economic environment, in
our view.
Beachwood, Ohio-based DDR is a large community shopping center owner, manager,
developer, and acquirer, with $8.3 billion of real estate at cost on balance
sheet as of Dec. 31, 2011. Top tenants include value oriented retailers, such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+) at 3.2% of base rents, TJX Cos. Inc.
(A/Stable/A-1) at 2.1%, PetSmart Inc. (BB+/Stable/--) at 2.0%, and Kohl's
Corp.(BBB+/Stable/--) at 1.8%. No other tenants contribute to more than 1.7%
of DDR's base rent, and the top 20 tenants make up 28.3% of DDR's annual base
rent. DDR owns and manages 481 retail operating and development properties in
39 states, Puerto Rico, and Brazil, totaling approximately 123 million sq. ft.
DDR has aggressively leased space to improve core occupancy (leased rate of
93.6% at Dec. 31, 2011), with close to 2.5 million sq. ft. of space signed in
the fourth quarter of 2011. Importantly, leasing spreads remained strong for
both new leases (up 9.6%) and renewals (up 4.5%) for a total blended spread of
5.8% (versus 5.4% for fourth-quarter 2010). We expect leasing to remain strong
through 2012, with a 100 basis point gain to the leased rate by year-end 2012.
DDR projects the lease-up of big box space (60%) will outweigh small shop
leased space (40%), but small shop space should provide a greater opportunity
for upside (150 basis point gain to 86% by year-end). Nonetheless, existing
anchor tenants' (such as Best Buy and Old Navy) desire to reduce store size
could pose occupancy challenges longer-term in the absence of a more robust
macroeconomic recovery, in our view.
DDR continues to make steady progress toward its long-term strategy to reduce
leverage, with targeted consolidated debt-to-EBITDA of 6.0x to 7.0x (and 6.5x
to 7.5x pro rata for joint ventures). At Dec. 31, 2011, DDR-calculated
consolidated debt-to-EBITDA was 7.3x and 7.7x on a pro rata basis. In January
2012, the company closed on $353 million of new long-term debt financing,
consisting of a $250 million unsecured term loan and a $103 million mortgage
loan. Proceeds from the new debt financing effectively addressed much of the
debt maturities this year, while reducing outstanding balances and freeing up
much of the availability under the $815 million in combined revolving credit
facilities. While the transaction improved the near-term debt maturity profile
of the company, any further deleveraging will require EBITDA growth, as
management has stated it does not plan to issue any substantial amount of new
equity. We believe debt-to-EBITDA measures will continue to tick down during
2012, with greater improvement toward the end of the year due to the timing of
lease commencements and move-outs.
While DDR's leverage measures have slowly improved, the company's fixed-charge
coverage (FCC) remained relatively flat as portfolio income growth was offset
by higher interest expense. S&P-calculated FCC (including preferred dividends
and principal amortization) for the year-ended 2011 was roughly 1.55x. We
expect FCC to rise to close to 1.75x over the next 12 months, as leasing
momentum drives NOI growth. Total coverage (including common dividends) is
projected to decline from roughly 1.3x at year-end 2011 to just under 1.2x at
year-end 2012 due to the announced January 2012 share offering and dividend
increase.
Liquidity
DDR's liquidity is adequate, in our opinion, to meet its capital needs through
year-end 2012. (Please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's
Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," published
July 2, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
We based our liquidity assessment on the following factors:
-- We expect the company's sources (including cash, funds from operations
{FFO}, and revolver availability) through year-end 2012 to exceed its uses by
more than 1.2x;
-- Debt maturities through year-end 2012 total roughly $254 million (pro
forma for the January 2012 long-term financings);
-- The company has sound relationships with its banks, in our view, and
has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
The company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include roughly $41
million of unrestricted cash, a projected $255 million-$265 million of FFO,
and roughly $743 million of combined availability under its $750 million and
$65 million revolvers (pro forma for the January 2012 long-term financings).
Identified cash needs include roughly $254 million of debt maturities (pro
forma for the January 2012 long-term financings), a projected $45 million for
leasing and maintenance capital expenditures, approximately $150 million for
redevelopment funding, $28 million of preferred dividend distributions, and
$138 million of common dividend distributions. We did not include cash needs
for discretionary acquisitions, as the company will likely fund its cash needs
with proceeds from noncore asset dispositions.
Recovery Analysis
The '2' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured notes indicates that
lenders can expect a substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the event of a payment
default. For our complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery
report to be published shortly after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our belief that DDR's FCC measures will begin to
improve in the next 12 months, as new lease commencements accelerate in the
back half of 2012. We would consider raising our corporate credit rating if
S&P-calculated FCC strengthens to 1.8x, the common dividend remains adequately
covered, and debt-to-EBITDA (including the company's pro rata share of joint
venture debt) falls to the company's stated low 7x target range. Although we
presently believe it is unlikely in the near term, we would consider lowering
the corporate credit rating if leverage or liquidity materially weakened.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITS, published
Feb. 3, 2012.
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies,
published June 21, 2011.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published July 2, 2010.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
DDR Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--
JDN Realty Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
DDR Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB+
Recovery Rating 2
Preferred Stock B
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.