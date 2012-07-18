(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to ING U.S. Inc.'s $850 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. ING U.S. is the U.S. insurance holding company doing business as ING America Insurance Holdings Inc. until June 14, 2012. Lion Connecticut Holdings Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), a subsidiary and intermediary U.S. holding company of ING U.S., guarantee these notes. "The rating reflects our view of high-quality investments and rigorous asset-liability management," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Donald Chu. ING U.S. will use bond proceeds in part to retire about $300 million in commercial paper, and $500 million in short-term bank debt. This transaction represents part of the capital plan that was established to decouple the U.S. insurance operations from ING Group N.V. in advance of the U.S. insurance operations' planned IPO by the end of 2013. More specifically, this transaction will increase the level of third-party funds, and extend the term structure of ING U.S.'s debt maturities. ING U.S.'s rated insurance operating companies include ING Life Insurance and Annuity Co., ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Co., Midwestern United Life Insurance Co., ReliaStar Life Insurance Co., ReliaStar Life Insurance Co. of New York, and Security Life of Denver Insurance Co. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 RATINGS LIST ING U.S. Inc. Counterparty credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 Rating Assigned $850 mil. sr. unsec. notes due 2022 BBB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)