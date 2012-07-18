July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.'s (NYSE: SWK) proposed offering of $500 million principal amount of junior subordinated debentures due 2052. This security will be assigned 50% equity credit. The junior subordinated notes will be equal in right of payment with the company's existing junior subordinated debt. Net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of short-term debt and the refinancing of recent and near-term debt maturities. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The ratings and Outlook for SWK reflect a geographically well-balanced company with leading market positions and strong brand recognition in its various business segments. The ratings also incorporate the cyclicality of certain of the company's end-markets and integration risk associated with its aggressive acquisition strategy, although overall risk is mitigated by merger integration expertise, considerable liquidity, and expectation of decreasing leverage. Revenue growth, enhanced by its acquisitions, as well as cost synergies should expand future cash flow. SWK has demonstrated conservative financial management over the past decade and management remains disciplined in allocating the uses of its free cash flow (FCF). Over the long term, the company expects to deploy, on average, roughly two-thirds of its FCF for acquisition and growth opportunities and to return approximately one-third of FCF to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The company has pursued a growth strategy that has resulted in geographic, end-market and customer diversification. Sales outside of the United States now account for roughly 51% of total revenues, up from roughly 43% in 2008. Additionally, management estimates that revenues directed to the construction and auto markets have declined from roughly 76% of its 2010 pro forma revenues to approximately 61% of 2011 pro forma sales. Reliance on home centers and mass merchants have also decreased, accounting for about 23% of 2011 sales, down from 31% during 2010. The company announced today that it is reviewing strategic alternatives for its Hardware & Home Improvement Group (HHI), which may include the divestiture of the business. With revenues of $940 million during 2011, HHI is a provider of residential locksets, hardware and plumbing fixtures. If a divestiture is completed, the transaction would likely result in after tax cash proceeds in excess of $1 billion. The divestiture of this business will further lessen the company's exposure to big box retailers and also increase the percentage of sales outside the U.S. SWK also announced that it is currently evaluating the purchase of an engineered fastening franchise that has strong concentration in emerging markets and has revenues totaling approximately $500 million. If the company elects to divest HHI, proceeds would be allocated first to the purchase of the engineered fastening business and the excess cash would be allocated to share purchases. If the engineered fastening purchase does not materialize, SWK intends to use all excess cash for share repurchases and modest deleveraging. Fitch is somewhat concerned that the company continues to do acquisitions at a time when it is still integrating the sizeable Black & Decker (BDK) acquisition, which was completed in 2010. Since 2010, the company has completed 20 other acquisitions, including the purchase of two sizeable entities. During the third quarter of 2011, the company completed the $1.2 billion acquisition of Niscayah, a commercial security firm based in Sweden specializing in electronic security systems. In July 2010, SWK also completed the $451.6 million acquisition of CRC-Evans, a supplier of specialized tools, equipment and services used in the construction of large-diameter oil and natural gas transmission pipelines. The integration risks are mitigated by management's integration expertise as well as the fact that assimilation activities will occur in different business segments, allowing each segment's management team to focus specifically on each individual acquisition. Furthermore, integration remains a top priority, and management has now indicated that it plans to curtail any other major bolt-on acquisition activity for a period of at least 12 to 18 months while it completes its ongoing integration activities. SWK's leverage (Fitch-calculated ratio of debt to EBITDA) currently remains high at 2.2 times (x) for the latest-12-month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2012. Fitch currently projects this ratio will fall below 2.0x by the end of fiscal 2012 with the expectation of higher EBITDA levels this year. If the company completes the HHI divestiture, Fitch projects SWK's leverage ratio will remain above 2.0x by the end of fiscal 2012. Interest coverage remains strong at 11.8x for the March 31, 2012 LTM period. The company has solid liquidity with cash of $577.8 million and approximately $1 billion of borrowing availability under its $2 billion commercial paper program as of June 30, 2012. SWK continues to generate strong FCF. The company had $275.5 million of FCF for the LTM period ending March 31, 2012 compared with $420.9 million during fiscal year 2011. Fitch expects FCF for 2012 to moderately exceed the level of FCF generated during 2011. During the second quarter of 2012, the company repurchased $200 million of stock. Management announced today that its board of directors approved a 20% increase in its quarterly cash dividends to $0.49 per common share. The board also approved a new share repurchase program of up to 20 million shares of the company's common stock, or $1.2 billion, using the current stock price. The company's operations are exposed to the economic difficulties in Europe. Management estimates that approximately 27% of the company's second quarter 2012 revenues were derived from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). SWK's EMEA sales activity are somewhat concentrated in more stable economies such as France, the Nordic regions, Germany and the UK. Management indicated that about 16% of its European exposure in terms of volume and revenues is in Portugal, Italy, Spain and Greece. During the second quarter, organic growth in the EMEA region declined 2% compared to the second quarter of 2011. Fitch's rating takes into account the cyclicality of many of SWK's end-markets. Management estimates that the construction and auto sectors accounted for roughly 61% of its 2011 pro forma revenues. Fitch currently forecasts total U.S. housing starts will increase 15.9%, while home improvement spending is projected to grow 4.5% this year. Private non-residential construction spending in the U.S. is projected to advance 8% while public construction expenditures are forecasted to remain flat in 2012. Fitch expects auto global demand to continue to grow in 2012, with further growth in the U.S. and emerging markets likely to offset sales declines is some other markets, particularly Europe. Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad end-market trends, as well as company specific activity, particularly FCF trends and uses and liquidity position. Over the next 12 months, a positive rating action may be considered if the company shows significant improvement in its operating results, leading to sustained improvement in credit metrics (particularly debt to EBITDA levels in the 1-1.5x and interest coverage above 12x), and a continued robust liquidity profile. Fitch may consider a negative rating action if there is deterioration in operating results and/or management is unable to find suitable acquisition targets to replace the EBITDA and cash flow lost from the possible divestiture of the HHI business and uses a large portion of the proceeds for share repurchases, resulting in consistent debt to EBITDA levels above 2.5x. Fitch currently rates SWK as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; --Bank credit facility 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'; --Junior subordinated notes 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'. Black & Decker Corporation --IDR 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'. Black & Decker Holdings LLC --IDR 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'.