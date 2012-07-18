July 18 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK; A+/Negative/A-1) are not affected by the company's fair second-quarter earnings report. Results were hurt by a preannounced $212 million after-tax litigation charge, which illustrates, in our view, BK's overall high, ongoing litigation risk. Otherwise, operating results were decent, in our opinion, reflecting BK's good new business growth in its asset servicing businesses and asset management. However, BK continued to face significant fee revenue difficulties from volatile market values, and very low rates continued to dampen net interest revenue. In line with our expectations for the rating, BK generated a pretax operating margin of approximately 29% (excluding items such as the litigation charge). The company reported net income available to shareholders of $466 million ($678 million excluding the litigation charge), versus $619 million in the first quarter. Total revenue declined 1% from the previous quarter, as a 4% decline in net interest revenue hindered steady fee revenue. Investment services and investment management fees rose sequentially, aided by new business, higher seasonal volumes in certain businesses (such as depositary receipts and securities lending), and higher performance fees in investment management. Still, lower market valuations restricted fee gains. Despite the lower market values, assets under custody and administration rose 2% in the quarter to $27.1 trillion, reflecting net new business. Assets under management declined only 1% to $1.3 trillion. In other revenue lines, foreign exchange revenue increased 15% sequentially, reflecting higher volumes--a trend in the quarter that appears to be better than peers'. Reflecting the strain of low interest rates, BK's net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.25% from 1.32% in the quarter. We expect that the NIM may increase slightly in coming quarters, as the company plans to re-invest in slightly higher-yielding securities and secured loans. Operating expenses rose only 1% sequentially, as BK is carefully controlling expenses. However, this excludes the large $350 million pretax charge for settlement of a class action suit and reserving for other claims regarding Sigma investments. (BK clients incurred losses on the investment of securities-lending collateral in Sigma.) We expect that litigation expenses may remain high and volatile on a quarterly basis, given other outstanding legal issues, including BK's foreign exchange pricing and its previously booked foreign tax credits. BK's capital ratios declined slightly during the quarter, partly reflecting $442 million of capital deployed (including $286 million of common share repurchases). However, under the recently announced Fed-proposed rules, BK estimated that its Basel III Tier I common equity ratio was 8.7% as of June 30, 2012. This is up considerably from its estimate of 7.6% as of March 31, 2012, mainly because of lower risk-weight assumptions on its noninvestment grade mortgage-backed-securities. Our rating continues to assume that BK will grow its Standard & Poor's Risk-Adjusted Capital (RAC)--which remains below peers'--at substantially less than the 7% minimum we target for an "adequate" capital and earnings score under our bank ratings criteria. We expect BK to build its RAC ratio over the next few years, although we also recognize that the company will likely continue to buy back shares under its $1.16 billion program authorization announced in mid-March. However, our rating assumes that BK will repurchase shares at a measured, quarterly pace and that its total payout will not exceed 60%-65% of net income in 2012. The negative rating outlook on BK reflects our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating because of the one notch of uplift we incorporate into our ratings on BK, given our expectation of potential extraordinary U.S. government support. Otherwise, we continue to view BK's fundamental trends as stable. We expect that BK's overall financial performance will remain satisfactory, although earnings power should remain subdued because of low interest rates. The rating assumes BK will increase and maintain a RAC ratio of more than 7% over the next few years, through earnings generation, the run-off of its subinvestment grade mortgage-backed securities portfolio, and conservative capital management.