July 18 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Stanley Black & Decker Inc.'s proposed junior subordinated debentures due 2052. Proceeds of the debentures are to be used for general corporate purposes. "The rating is two notches lower than our 'A' corporate credit rating on Stanley Black & Decker to reflect the proposed junior subordinated debentures' position in the capital structure and to reflect the risk of interest payment deferral," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Nadramia. Under the terms of the debenture, Stanley may defer interest payments on the debentures for one or more periods of up to five consecutive years per period. Standard & Poor's characterizes the debentures as having intermediate equity content because of: -- Long-dated (40-year) maturity with a five-year no-call feature; -- Optional deferrals of interest payments for up to five years; -- A fixed coupon for the life of the instrument; and -- Junior position in the capital structure. Total adjusted debt outstanding at the New Britain, Conn.-based company, including pension obligations and operating leases, as of June 30, 2012, was about $4.6 billion, resulting in debt leverage of about 2.4x EBITDA. The ratings on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. reflect our view of its "strong" business risk marked by good geographic and product diversity; leading positions in security products, consumer and professional hand and power tools, and industrial tools; and a track record of consistent profitability. In addition, Stanley has demonstrated cash flow generation, prudent use of leverage, and a commitment to leverage reduction, characterizing our assessment of its "intermediate" financial risk. Stanley Black & Decker is a diversified global manufacturer and provider of hand, power, and industrial hardware and home improvement products, and (engineered) fastening systems. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- General:Methodology: Hybrid Capital Issue Features: Update On Dividend Stoppers, Look-Backs, And Pushers, Feb. 10, 2010 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook, Sept. 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 New Rating Proposed jr subordinated debentures due 2052 BBB+