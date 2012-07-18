July 18 NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns its 'AA' long-term rating to the approximately $311 million Kansas Development Finance Authority revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A issued on behalf of Adventist Health System, FL (AHS). In addition, Fitch upgrades to 'AA' from 'AA-' the long-term rating on AHS's outstanding debt and affirms AHS's short-term rating based on self-liquidity at 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The series 2012A bonds are expected to be issued as multimodal bonds, initially as fixed-rate bonds, and proceeds will be used, together with the proceeds of $473.3 million of direct bank loans issued simultaneously with the series 2012A bonds which Fitch was not asked to rate, to refund 12 series of outstanding bonds listed at the end of the report. AHS is planning to terminate all outstanding swaps subsequent to the issuance of the series 2012A bonds, resulting in an estimated termination payment of approximately $120 million. AHS's intention is to have all swaps terminated by Dec. 31, 2012. The series 2012A bonds are expected to price the week of July 30. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by a pledge of the obligated group's gross revenues, which accounts for 95% of the consolidated system's revenues and 89% of assets (Fitch analyzes the performance of the consolidated system). AHS sells a portion of its accounts receivable, currently $569 million, which are not included in the gross revenue pledge and reduce bondholders' security interest. AHS is planning to replace its current 1995 Amended and Restated Master Trust Indenture (MTI) with a Second Amended and Restated MTI (new MTI), which requires the consent of 51% of bondholders. Following the issuance of the series 2012A bonds, 24% of bondholders will have consented to the new MTI. Main provisions of the new MTI include eliminating the Class A and Class B covenants and Notes, eliminating the use of maximum annual debt service (MADS) and introduction of a new additional bonds test based on: refunding or subordinate test without any limits, indebtedness in excess of $5 million needing to meet a 115% historical pro forma coverage test and a debt basket not to exceed 25% of combined adjusted annual revenues of the obligated group. KEY RATING DRIVERS MODERATING LEVERAGE SUPPORTS UPGRADE: The upgrade to 'AA' is based on AHS's consistently strong financial performance, solid liquidity and a debt burden that has historically been a credit concern, but has shown material improvement through the historical period and now is more in line with Fitch's 'AA' category medians. At March 31, 2012, AHS's MADS as a percent of revenues was 3.1%, its debt to operating EBITDA 3.3x, and its debt to capitalization 39.8%. These compare with Fitch's 'AA' category medians of 2.6%, 3.6x, and 34.3%, respectively, and are much improved over fiscal 2008, when AHS's MADS as a percent of revenue was 4.3%, its debt to operating EBITDA 4.3x, and debt to capitalization 48.2%. STRONG AND CONSISTENT OPERATING RESULTS: AHS has produced strong and sustained operating results which consistently exceed the 'AA' medians and are considered a key credit strength. AHS's operating margin was 5.9% and operating EBITDA margin was 13.6%, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, both higher than the category medians. STRONG AND STABLE MANAGEMENT TEAM: AHS has an excellent, long-tenured management team with a demonstrated ability to strategically expand the system's footprint while maintaining strong operating results with a high degree of predictability. SOLID LIQUIDITY: Historically strong cash flow has enabled the system to maintain days cash on hand (DCOH) at or above 200 days despite significant investment in facilities and programs. The system's $3.9 billion of unrestricted cash and investments through the first quarter of fiscal 2012 ended March 31, 2012 equated to 218.6 DCOH and 114% of debt. GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY AND REVENUE SIZE: The system has a significant degree of geographic dispersion and size, operating 41 hospitals in 10 states and generating more than $7 billion in revenue in 2011. The Florida division accounts for 60% of the obligated group's revenues, but includes several markets, with Orlando and Tampa being the largest. MORE CONSERVATIVE DEBT STRUCTURE: After issuance, 85% of AHS's long-term debt will be fixed rate, which is up from 65% currently, and AHS will be terminating all its swaps. CREDIT PROFILE The upgrade to 'AA' and the Stable Outlook are based on AHS's consistently strong financial performance, solid liquidity, and a debt load now more in line with Fitch's 'AA' medians. The rating is further supported by AHS's revenue diversity in growth markets and a stable and committed management team. STRONG AND CONSISTENT OPERATING RESULTS AHS has continued to produce very strong and continuously improving operating results, with operating margins better than 4% over the last four years and most recently reported at 5.9% in fiscal 2011. Operating EBITDA margins averaged 13% during the same period. Both the operating and EBITDA margins have been maintained for the first quarter of the current fiscal year ended March 31, 2012 at 5.9% and 13.3%, respectively, significantly exceeding the category medians of 4.3% and 10.6%. DECLINING LEVERAGE Fitch has historically cited AHS's elevated debt burden as the one financial area that has kept the system from being upgraded to the 'AA' rating. AHS's high debt position was driven by continuous significant investment in facility expansion and modernization given the system's presence in several growth areas, particularly in markets such as central Florida and the Denver area; system capital expenditures as a percent of depreciation averaged 147% over the last four years. However, given AHS's strong profitability, the debt metrics have significantly moderated over time; debt to capitalization, once close to 60%, has now been reduced to 39.8%. Coverage of MADS by EBITDA at 4.4x last year and MADS equal to 3.3% of revenues are now considerably closer to the 'AA' medians of 5% and 2.6%, respectively. Despite the fact the Fitch expects the system to continue to invest in the enterprise, the strong operating cash flow, $804 million in 2011, and focus on markets with growth potential, should result in debt load remaining within acceptable range for the 'AA' category. Fitch also views favorably management's continued efforts at creating a more conservative debt structure. The current transaction is intended to reduce AHS's dependence on bank letters of credit (LOCs) for liquidity by replacing several LOC-backed variable-rate series via a fixed-rate refunding and direct bank placement debt. The bank terms are identical to those the system has in their current bank agreements, which require a 75 days DCOH and a not to exceed 65% debt to capitalization test, in addition to covenants in the existing MTI. Post transaction the system will have fixed rates of interest on 85% of their long-term indebtedness, up from 65% currently. The bank puts are staggered between 2022 and 2025, resulting in an essentially overall level debt service. SOLID LIQUIDITY System liquidity remains solid with $3.87 billion of unrestricted cash and investments at March 31, 2012, equal to 218.6 DCOH, cushion ratio of 16.3x and cash equal to 114% of long-term debt. AHS has a conservative investment allocation, with 80% in a bond ladder portfolio, 5% in put-protected equities and 15% in hedge funds. As reported in the June 6, 2012 Fitch release affirming the short-term rating at 'F1+', AHS covered its $350 million of variable-rated debt supported by self-liquidity 7.3x. At March 31, 2012, AHS had various derivative instruments with a notional par of $1.09 billion with a negative mark-to-market value of $94 million and was posting collateral of $57 million. AHS's intention is to terminate all swaps by December 2012, resulting in an estimated termination payment of approximately $120 million. Management plans subsequent to the issuance of the series 2012 bonds to terminate all swaps, resulting in an estimated termination payment of $120 million. Management plans to utilize non-operating cash, the majority of which comes from meaningful use reimbursement and Medicare recoupment that was not budgeted for in fiscal 2012 and 2013 to fund the bulk of the termination payment. As a result, the payment for the swap terminations will not negatively impact AHS's liquidity. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that AHS can continue to generate stable operating performance as it strengthens market positions where it has historically had a strong presence and maintains its historical discipline in expense control and prudent management of its investment portfolio. Financial disclosure and reporting capabilities by AHS's management team are among the best in Fitch's portfolio. Other best management practices include asset liability management, managing the investment portfolio as a business unit, maintaining a formal capital allocation model, and focusing on quality initiatives. Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL, AHS is the largest not-for-profit Protestant health care organization in the nation, with 41 hospitals and 17 long-term care facilities in 10 states, (Kansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin) and revenues of $7 billion in 2011. The AHS obligated group operates 37 hospitals and as of Dec. 31, 2011 accounted for 89% of AHS's assets and 95% of revenues. AHS covenants to provide bondholders with unaudited quarterly statements within 45 days of quarter end and audited annual statements within 150 days of fiscal year end. Series of bonds to be refunded: --Colorado Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2004B --Kansas Development Finance Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2004C --Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2005H -- Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2005I --Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2006B --Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2007B --Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2007D --Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2002 Long-term Adjustable Securities - Extendable Rate (LASERS) --portion of the Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Long-Term Adjustable Rate Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2008A --Orange County Health Facilities Authority Variable Rate Demand Bonds Series 1995 --Highlands County Health Facilities Authority Revenues Refunding Bonds Series 2003C --Orange County Health Facilities Authority Hospital Revenue Bonds