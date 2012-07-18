July 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB'
issue-level rating to Smithfield, Va.-based Smithfield Foods Inc.'s
proposed $650 million senior unsecured notes due 2022, which Smithfield plans
to issue off its shelf registration. The recovery rating on this debt is '3',
indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a
payment default. While the estimated recovery under the company's capital
structure pro forma for this debt offering is well above this recovery range, we
cap the recovery rating at '3' according to our criteria for unsecured debt of
issuers in the 'BB' category (see the criteria research report, "Criteria
Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade
Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009). The rating is based on preliminary terms and
conditions. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, total debt outstanding is
unchanged at about $2 billion.
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Smithfield to
be published following the release of this report.
We believe the company will use proceeds from the notes issue to repay
existing debt outstanding and that this transaction will be leverage-neutral,
including our estimate of a pro forma debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x,
compared with a ratio of 2.4x for the fiscal year ended April 29, 2012.
The ratings on Smithfield Foods reflect our assessment of the company's "fair"
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Key credit
factors considered in evaluating Smithfield's business risk profile include
its exposure to raw material cost volatility and the possibility of some
operating margin compression over the next year. However, we believe
Smithfield has reduced its exposure to corn input costs and increased focus on
its core business, which will allow it to better manage future price and raw
material cost volatility. We also believe the company will maintain its
leading market positions in refrigerated and processed pork offerings, given
its global operating footprint, and that good export markets will enable the
company to expand its geographic reach, given the favorable long-term global
demand outlook for pork-based products.
The company's significant financial risk profile incorporates the possibility
that currently improved credit measures could weaken during periods of weaker
operating earnings (currently the outlook for Smithfield in fiscal 2013). It
also reflects management's stated financial policy of maintaining a maximum
net debt-to-EBITDA target of about 3x (excluding acquisitions).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
RATINGS LIST
Smithfield Foods Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--
New Ratings
Smithfield Foods Inc.
Senior unsecured
$650 mil. notes due 2022 BB
Recovery rating 3