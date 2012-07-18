July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to the $48 million of Missouri Development Finance Board cultural facilities revenue bonds (The Nelson Gallery Foundation), series 2012A. The fixed-rate series 2012A bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale on or about July 25. Bond proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of The Nelson Gallery Foundation's (NGF) outstanding series 2008A variable-rate demand bonds and pay costs of issuance. At the same time, Fitch affirms NGF's $33.4 million fixed-rate revenue bonds, series 2010A and $108 million variable-rate demand bonds (VRDB), series 2008A at 'AA'. The series 2008A bonds are supported by a standby bond purchase agreement (SBPA) provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (rated 'F1+' by Fitch). In addition, Fitch affirms the implied general obligation rating of 'AAA/F1+' on the Hall Family Foundation (HFF) and the 'AAA/F1+' rating on NGF's $60 million VRDBs, series 2004A. The long and short-term ratings on the series 2004A bonds are based on an irrevocable donation agreement between HFF and NGF. The 'F1+' rating is based on the internal liquidity of HFF. There is also supplemental liquidity support provided by an SBPA from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Revenue bonds are an unsecured general obligation of NGF, payable from all legally available funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE FINANCIAL CUSHION: The 'AA' rating reflects NGF's solid balance sheet liquidity, significant fundraising ability, and strong community support. Counterbalancing factors include a heavy reliance on investment income and philanthropy to support operations. SEASONED MANAGEMENT TEAM: NGF benefits from an experienced management team that provides strong programmatic and financial oversight of the regionally-renowned Nelson-Atkins Museum. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: A high pro forma debt burden (which includes a large bullet payment in fiscal 2038) and significant, though declining, variable-rate exposure are partly mitigated by NGF's strong level of balance sheet resources; lack of additional debt needs; and management's conservative financial planning, including recently shifting to a more conservative debt profile. CREDIT PROFILE Proceeds of the fixed-rate series 2012A bonds will be used to refinance and amortize approximately $48 million of NGF's $108 million of outstanding series 2008 VRDBs that currently have a bullet maturity payment due in fiscal 2038. This will notably reduce NGF's debt burden, although it remains very high. Pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) will decline to $61.8 million, compared to about $112 million at present. Pro forma MADS represents a very high 198% of fiscal 2011 unrestricted operating revenues, although this is well below the current 360% level. When fully amortizing the $60 million bullet payment due fiscal 2038, MADS is about $12.8 million, resulting in a much lower, but still high 41% debt burden. In Fitch's view, NGF's high debt burden is partly offset by its strong balance sheet cushion, lack of additional debt and/or capital needs, and management's recent strategy to reduce exposure to variable-rate debt and bullet maturities. Following issuance of the series 2012A bonds, NGF's debt profile will be in 38% fixed and 62% variable-rate mode, compared to 83% variable-rate mode prior to issuance. However, this includes the $60m of series 2004A bonds that are paid by HFF on NGF's behalf. Excluding these bonds, the debt mix is a more conservative 54% fixed and 46% variable-rate. As implied by its 'AA' rating, NGF retains financial flexibility to manage the various risks associated with variable-rate debt and bullet maturities. Strong balance sheet liquidity remains NGF's primary credit strength. Available funds, defined as cash and investments not permanently restricted, totaled $248.7 million as of April 30, 2012 (unaudited). NGF liquidated investment holdings in fiscal 2012 to fund an early redemption of outstanding debt ($39.1 million), resulting in available funds declining from $305.2 million as of April 30, 2011. However, despite this reduction, available funds still covered unaudited fiscal 2012 operating expenses ($37.5 million) and pro forma debt ($196.4 million) by a strong 663% and 127%, respectively. When excluding the series 2004A bonds, the available funds-to-debt ratio improves to 182%. Due to NGF's high reliance on investment income, including endowment distributions, and philanthropy, both of which are vulnerable to pressured economic conditions, preservation of balance sheet resources at or above current levels is critical to maintaining rating stability. Investment income typically makes up about one-third of total operating revenues. HFF's 'AAA/F1+' rating reflects its substantial level of balance sheet resources. As of March 31, 2012, HFF's investment portfolio had a market value of $815.1 million. The portfolio's most liquid holdings, including cash, U.S. government obligations, and investment grade debt, totaled about $119.8 million (after Fitch discounts based on asset type and maturity), and provided 2 times (x) coverage of NGF's $60 million series 2004A variable-rate bonds. For an 'F1+' rating, Fitch typically expects coverage of at least 1.25x. HFF has no liabilities and the donation agreement with NGF is the only debt which it has any direct or indirect obligation for payment. For additional information on NGF, please see Fitch's report 'Fitch Affirms The Nelson Gallery Foundation (Missouri) at 'AA'; Outlook Stable', dated June 18, 2012.