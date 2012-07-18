July 18 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following bonds: --$10,235,000 Sedgwick County, KS general obligation (GO) bonds series A, 2012. --$14,685,000 Sedgwick County Public Building Commission (PBC) refunding revenue bonds (juvenile justice complex) series 2012-1. The bonds are expected to sell the week of July 23. GO bonds will finance capital improvements and advance refund series 2005A bonds. PBC bonds will advance refund 2003A PBC revenue bonds. The county expects a 4.1% and 5.7% savings on the GO and PBC bonds, respectively, on a level basis with no extension of maturities. In addition, Fitch affirms is 'AAA' rating on the following outstanding debt: --84.2 million GO bonds; --87.8 million PBC revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GO bonds are secured by the county's full faith and credit and its ad valorem taxing power, without limitation as to rate or amount. The PBC revenue bonds are payable solely from rental payments made by Sedgwick County. The rental payments are not subject to annual appropriation or termination, and constitute an unconditional obligation for which the county must levy taxes, if necessary, without limitation for payment of the rental obligation. KEY RATING DRIVERS MANUFACTURING DRIVEN ECONOMY: The county's economy is largely driven by manufacturing, and aircraft manufacturing in particular, which Fitch expects to continue to be susceptible to economic cycles. MODERATING UNEMPLOYMENT: The county's unemployment rate has moderated through 2012 and is now below the national average. STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: The county has stable financial operations and a strong unreserved fund balance which, despite a planned draw in 2012, Fitch expects to remain solid. PRUDENT MANAGEMENT: The county's financial position benefits from conservative budgeting, prudent financial policies, multi-year forecasting, and seasoned management. PAY-AS-YOU-GO (PAY-GO) SPENDING BENEFITS DEBT PROFILE: The county prudently dedicates a portion of its sales tax to pay-go capital. While the county's overall debt ratios are slightly elevated, its pension and other post-employment benefits costs are low. CREDIT PROFILE Sedgwick County is located in south central Kansas on Interstate 35. It is home to Wichita, the county seat and the state's largest city, and encompasses 1,008 square miles. Sedgwick County is the second most populous county in Kansas, and has experienced substantial population growth (10%) from the 2000 to 2010 census, to 498,365. MANUFACTURING-DRIVEN ECONOMY: Sedgwick County is home to a significant manufacturing presence, representing approximately twice the national average. The county's aircraft manufacturing base is particularly noteworthy, with key employers including Spirit AeroSystems and Cessna Aircraft Co. The health care and education sectors and the federal and state governments are also represented in the county's top 10 employers. Aircraft manufacturers have experienced recent disruptions. The Boeing Company, with approximately 2,100 employees and the county's third largest taxpayer, announced on Jan. 4, 2012, the closure of its facilities in the county by the end of 2013. This potential modest tax base loss may be delayed into 2014, affecting the 2015 tax levy. Further, Hawker Beechcraft Corporation, the county's fourth largest employer (over 4,000 workers), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2012 and has announced 475 layoffs, although it continues to operate. Fitch will continue to monitor the effects of these evolving situations on the local economy. After an uptick in 2009 and 2010 when many aircraft manufacturing firms simultaneously conducted layoffs, the county's unemployment rate has moderated to 7.1% as of May 2012, above the state's 5.8% rate but below the U.S. average of 7.9%. The county's wealth and income indicators are approximately on par with state averages and slightly below national averages. STABLE AND CONSERVATIVE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS The county prudently conducts multi-year financial plans based on conservative revenue assumptions. In 2011, the county identified a $13 million to $17 million annual budget gap in its five-year forecast and developed a two-year plan to close it. As a result, in the summer of 2011 the county offered early retirement incentives which resulted in a reduction in headcount of 86 or 5% of the workforce for the 2012 budget. Management estimates on-going savings from this incentive at $3 million annually. The county ended 2011 with a favorable budgetary variance and a nominal draw on fund balance of $122,000, leaving a healthy unrestricted fund balance of $59.1 million (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned) of 37% of general fund expenditures and transfers out, well above the county's fund balance policy of 20%. The county originally projected an $8.4 million fund balance draw in 2011 (5.2% of spending). This positive variance was largely driven by $6 million of reductions in contracted services and stronger-than-budget user fees (up $2 million over budget). Fitch believes that with recurring spending cuts and management's willingness to reduce services, the county has made significant progress in maintaining structural balance and will look to 2012 results and the county's 2013 budget for continued progress. The county's 2012 budget holds its property tax rate flat, with only a minor increase in the tax levy, and eliminates or holds open 90 tax-funded positions for an approximate savings of $5.2 million. The budget uses a modest $2.1 million of fund balance. Year-to-date sales tax is 4.1% over budget; the county budgeted a conservative 2% increase. The 2013 proposed budget contemplates another flat property tax rate, enhanced user fees, the elimination of 113 tax-supported positions, and service reductions. PAY-GO FINANCING STRENGTHENS DEBT PROFILE The county's debt profile benefits from its statutory dedication of 50% of sales tax revenue to capital improvements, which represents $10 million to $12 million annually. The county's overall debt ratios are elevated at $4,043 on a per capita basis and 6.5% as a percentage of market value due largely to city of Wichita and area school districts' debt. The county's five-year capital plan calls for $250 million in capital spending and approximately $84 million in borrowing, with the balance funded by grants and other pay-go sources. The county's proposed 2013 capital budget contemplates several major projects which may elevate debt for 2014 by 29% to a still manageable $209 million (representing 0.7% direct debt to market value). Fitch anticipates that after peak issuance debt levels will moderate due to limited out-year borrowing and the county's rapid amortization (73.3% in 10 years). Maximum annual debt service (in 2013) represents a manageable 7.2% of 2011 general fund spending and transfers out. Fitch expects that the county's moderately low annual pension payment ($12 million or 7.5% of general fund spending in 2011) to state-run plans will likely increase given that state plans are underfunded (57.4% in 2011 based on Fitch's 7% rate-of-return assumption) and statutory contribution rates are less than the annual required contribution (72.1% in 2010). The county provides a modest implicit rate subsidy for retirees, resulting in a very low unfunded liability of 0.1% of market value.