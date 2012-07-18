July 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B-/RR5' issue rating to Level 3 Communications, Inc.'s (LVLT) proposed $300 million issuance of senior notes due 2019. The notes will rank pari passu with LVLT's existing senior unsecured indebtedness. LVLT, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Level 3 Financing, Inc., are rated with a 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Positive Rating Outlook by Fitch. Proceeds from the notes will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing outstanding debt. LVLT had approximately $8.5 billion of debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012. The issuance adds liquidity to the company's balance sheet as LVLT continues to address the refinancing risk associated with its 2013 and 2014 scheduled maturities. Beside the extension of the company's maturity profile and improved liquidity, LVLT's credit profile has not substantially changed. Fitch believes that LVLT's liquidity position is adequate given the rating and is primarily supported by cash carried on its balance sheet, which as of March 31, 2012 totaled approximately $748 million. The company does not maintain a revolver and relies on capital market access to replenish cash reserves, which when combined with the lack of positive free cash flow generation limits the company's financial flexibility in Fitch's opinion. LVLT does not have any significant maturities scheduled during 2012 and Fitch believes LVLT's cash position is sufficient to address 2013 maturities totalling approximately $172 million while funding anticipated free cash flow deficits during 2012. Refinancing risk elevates during 2014 as approximately $1.4 billion of debt is scheduled to mature followed by $775 million scheduled during 2015. LVLT's ratings recognize, in part, the de-leveraging of the company's balance sheet resulting from its acquisition of Global Crossing Limited (GLBC). Pro forma for the acquisition, LVLT's leverage declines to 6.3x for the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended March 31, 2012, compared with the company's actual leverage of 7.3x as of March 31, 2012, and 8.1x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Moreover, based on the company's ability to realize anticipated operating cost synergies, the GLBC acquisition positions LVLT to further improve its credit profile and generate consistent levels of free cash flow. The acquisition accelerates LVLT's progress in achieving its target leverage ratio of 3.0x to 5.0x. The Positive Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that LVLT's credit profile will strengthen as the company achieves the cost synergies associated with the GLBC acquisition. Fitch anticipates that LVLT's credit protection metrics during 2012 will remain relatively consistent with year-end 2011 metrics, as integration costs will largely offset positive operating momentum. Fitch expects LVLT's leverage as of year-end 2012 (on a pro forma basis) will dip below 6.2x. Fitch expects to observe the strengthening of LVLT's credit metrics during 2013 as cost synergies begin to take effect. Positive rating actions will likely occur as the company demonstrates that it is successfully integrating GLBC without material disruption to its operations. Equal consideration will be given to the company's ability to attain cost synergies while maintaining positive operational momentum. Evidence of positive operating momentum includes stable-to-expanding gross margins and revenue growth within the company Core Network Services segment. Fitch would expect LVLT to be generating consistent positive free cash flow and reduce leverage to 5.5x before taking a positive rating action. A revision to a Stable Rating Outlook at the current rating level would occur with LVLT experiencing difficulty or delay in fully integrating GLBC and achieving anticipated cost synergies. A weakening of LVLT's operating profile, as signaled by deteriorating margins and revenue erosion brought on by difficult economic conditions or competitive pressure will likely lead to negative rating action. Overall, Fitch's ratings incorporate LVLT's highly levered balance sheet, its weaker competitive position, and lack of scale relative to larger and better capitalized market participants. The ratings for LVLT reflect the company's strong metropolitan network facilities position relative to alternative carriers, as well as the diversity of its customer base and service offering, and a relatively stable pricing environment for a significant portion of LVLT's service portfolio. Based largely on LVLT's strategy to invest in metropolitan facilities and carry more communications traffic on its network, the company derives strong operating leverage from its cost structure and network, enabling it to enhance margins and rapidly increase cash flows once revenue growth returns. Additionally, Fitch expects that the company can further strengthen its operating leverage as it continues to migrate its revenue mix to more margin-rich data services and away from lower margin voice services. What Could Trigger a Rating Action --Consolidated leverage reduces to 5.5x or lower; --Consistent generation of positive free cash flow; --Successful integration of GLBC without material disruption to its operations A revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable would occur with: --Difficulty or delay in fully integrating GLBC and achieving anticipated cost synergies; --Weakening of LVLT's operating profile, as signaled by deteriorating margins and revenue erosion brought on by difficult economic conditions or competitive pressure.