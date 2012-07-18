Overview
-- We expect U.S. grocer and food wholesaler SUPERVALU's sales and
profitability to erode more than we anticipated in fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to
intense competition and the rollout of its more aggressive pricing strategy
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from
'B+' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The
outlook is negative.
-- We are assigning a 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to the
proposed $850 million secured term loan due 2019.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that execution risks related to
its new pricing strategy could result in a greater-than-expected fall in
profitability if sales improvement does not materialize; or a transaction to
enhance shareholder value could further erode SUPERVALU's credit protection
measures.
Rating Action
On July 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Eden Prairie, Minn.-based grocer and food wholesaler SUPERVALU. We lowered our
corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B+'. Concurrently, we
removed all ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they
were placed on July 11, 2012. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to
the proposed $850 million secured term loan due 2019, indicating our
expectation for very high (90-100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured
debt to 'B-' from 'B', keeping the recovery rating at '5', indicating our
expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default.
The downgrade reflects our expectations for sales and profitability to erode
more than we anticipated in fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to intense competition
and the rollout of SUPERVALU's more aggressive pricing strategy at its
supermarket business.
Rationale
The rating on SUPERVALU reflects its "weak" business risk profile and
"aggressive" financial risk profile. The business risk profile assessment
reflects the company's inability to stabilize declining sales, market share
loss, and weaker profitability from its strategy to accelerate price
investments in the next two years.
SUPERVALU continues to underperform its peers and lose market share. We expect
competitive pressure from its supermarket peers and discounters to remain
intense given that these players are also investing in price to attract
traffic and gain share. SUPERVALU has been unable to stabilize declining sales
and negative identical-store sales trends in recent quarters as declines in
customer traffic continue. We believe that improving customer traffic and
price image will be difficult in the current environment. In our opinion,
SUPERVALU remains burdened by an older store base, a more leveraged balance
sheet, and a smaller private-label program than larger players, such as Kroger
Co. or Safeway Inc. We view the strategy to accelerate price investments as a
longer term positive, but it will likely hurt profitability and sales will
continue to decline in the next two years. We think the new strategy will take
time to resonate with customers and we do not expect sales trends improvement
until fiscal 2015. Still, SUPERVALU continues to reduce costs and plans to cut
an additional $250 million of operating costs in the next two years (in
addition to the previously announced $75 million cost savings for fiscal 2013)
to reinvest the savings into prices.
Our forecast assumptions for the fiscal year ending February 2013 include:
-- Identical-store sales decline of about 5%, while sales at the
wholesale division remains relatively stable;
-- Gross margin to decline 40 basis points (bps) due to accelerated price
investments;
-- Sales, general, and administrative expense reduction of about 2.5% due
to additional planned reduction in operations expenses;
-- 60-bp EBITDA margin erosion due to lower gross margin and negative
sales leverage, with overall EBITDA declining by about 15%; and
-- Free cash flow of about $400 million due to reduction of capital
expenditures to about $500 million.
The financial risk profile remains aggressive and reflects our expectations
for debt leverage to increase toward the 5x area due to declining EBITDA and
despite efforts to reduce debt using free cash flow. Including the company's
multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) liabilities, debt leverage is likely to
reach about 5.3x. Still, the proposed refinancing of the existing credit
facilities with a new $1.65 billion asset-based revolving credit facility and
an $850 million term loan secured by real estate enhances SUPERVALU's
financial flexibility. The new credit facilities will not require SUPERVALU to
meet maintenance financial covenants, and extend debt maturity. We expect
SUPERVALU to generate free cash flow of about $400 million, which it will use
to address significant but manageable debt maturities in the next two years.
However, debt maturities swell to about $1 billion in 2016.
In calculating credit ratios, we adjust debt and EBITDA for MEPP obligations
and contributions. We consider the company's obligation to each MEPP as
debt-like, and our debt adjustment includes our estimate of a company's share
of the underfunded portion of each significant plan. For certain underfunded
plans, we reduce the plan's liability to incorporate our expectation of future
benefit reductions and subtract the fair value of the plan's assets to
calculate the underfunding deficit, which we then tax-effect to calculate the
debt adjustment. Based on the most current available information, we estimate
SUPERVALU's MEPP obligation to be approximately $1.1 billion. This
incorporates information from each plan at the end of its 2010 year. We expect
each plan's 2011 information to be available later in 2012, and we will update
our debt adjustment. From that data, we anticipate an increase in our debt
adjustment because of higher liabilities as a result of sustained lower
interest rates and relatively flat asset valuations.
SUPVERVALU announced last week that it is reviewing strategic alternatives to
enhance shareholder value. We believe a potential transaction to enhance
shareholder value, which may include a sale of the whole or part of the
company, could weaken its credit profile. However, if SUPERVALU were to use
the asset sale proceeds to reduce debt, this could result in an improvement in
credit measures.
Liquidity
We view SUPERVALU's liquidity as "adequate," based on the proposed refinancing
transactions to extend debt maturities and eliminate financial covenants.
SUPERVALU's liquidity is also supported by our expectations for free cash flow
and available sources of liquidity.
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria,
are as follows:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months
will well exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- Sources of cash include cash flow from operations and availability
under its $1.65 billion asset-based revolving credit facility due 2017 and a
$200 million accounts receivable facility due 2014.
-- These sources would be adequate to cover cash uses consisting of
capital spending, debt maturities, and pension contributions.
-- We expect SUPERVALU to generate about $400 million of free cash flow
in fiscal 2013 as the company cut capital spending to about $500 million
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SUPERVALU, to
be published shortly on RatingsDirect following this report.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that execution risks related to
SUPERVALU's new pricing strategy at its supermarkets could result in a
greater-than-expected fall in profitability if sales improvement does not
materialize; or else a transaction to enhance shareholder value could further
erode SUPERVALU's credit protection measures.
We could lower the ratings if SUPERVALU's operating results underperform our
expectations, leading to adjusted debt to EBITDA rising toward 6.5x. This
scenario could occur if SUPERVALU's sales decline by 7% and its gross margin
narrows by 80 bps in fiscal 2013 compared to fiscal 2012. A downgrade could
also result from potential transactions to enhance shareholder value that
could further erode credit protection measures.
Although not likely in the near-to-intermediate term, we would need to see
meaningful improvement in sales trends as the company implements its new
pricing strategy before considering a positive rating action. For example,
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA would need to improve to the 4x area on a
sustained basis. This could result from a more moderate-than-anticipated sales
decline of about 1% and gross margin decline of 30 bps in fiscal 2013 compared
to fiscal 2013. We could also consider an upgrade if SUPERVALU were to pursue
asset sales and use the proceeds to reduce debt, if this contributes to an
improvement in credit protection measures with debt leverage toward this 4x
level.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
SUPERVALU Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
New Ratings
SUPERVALU Inc.
Senior Secured
US$850 mil term bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 1
Downgraded
To From
Albertson's Inc.
American Stores Co.
Senior Unsecured B- B
Recovery Rating 5 5
SUPERVALU Inc.
Senior Secured BB- BB/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured B- B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 5 5