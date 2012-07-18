July 18 - Fitch Ratings upgrades Aurora, Colorado (the city's) ratings as
follows:
--Approximately $53 million first-lien sewer revenues bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by wastewater and stormwater system (the system) revenues,
including connection fees.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: The upgrade reflects a demonstrated trend of solid
financial performance, characterized by strong debt service coverage over 3.4
times (x) and very robust liquidity of over 800 days of cash on hand.
LOW DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are low at less than $200 per capita and capital
needs are manageable.
AFFORDABLE RATES: Sewer and stormwater rates are relatively low, but combined
utility charges (including water) register at 1.8% of median household income
(MHI), slightly below Fitch's affordability threshold of 2.0% of MHI. With the
lack of significant increases planned, rates should remain affordable.
WHOLESALER COST PRESSURES: The city is susceptible to operating cost pressure
from its wholesale wastewater provider.
STRONG FINANCIAL, RESOURCE PLANNING: Management has demonstrated extensive
financial and capital planning.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG FINANCIAL METRIC
Financial performance is very good, characterized by healthy cash flows and
strong liquidity. For 2011, annual debt service coverage (ADS) was in excess of
3.6 times (x) while, liquidity balances stood at 858 days of operations for cash
and 905 days for working capital. The city is proactive in its capital and
financial forecasting, which has allowed it to successfully manage historical
growth pressures. While cash balances are expected to be drawn down somewhat for
capital purposes over the next several years, expectations are for continued
strong balances. Management's financial forecasts, which appear reasonable,
project DSC remaining very strong at over 3.0x through fiscal 2016.
The system serves around 325,000 city residents. Customer growth in the early
part of the decade was consistently above 3% annually but has slowed since 2007
as the national housing market collapsed. To meet ongoing needs and accommodate
expected future growth, the city anticipates around $143 million of capital
spending from 2012 through 2016. Most of these needs are anticipated to be
funded from cash reserves and approximately $30 million in bonds debt divided
into two small debt issuances, $19 million in 2014 and $11 million in 2016.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE
The system has a very favorable debt profile, with low debt per capita at less
than $200 and debt per customer of $800; less than half of similarly rated
credits. Debt as a percentage of plant assets is also low at 15%. Debt levels
should remain low, even taking into account the two planned issuances. Projected
debt in year five rises to $216 on a per capita basis and $980 on a per customer
basis, both well below the 'AAA' and 'AA' rating category medians.
POTENTIAL PRESSURE FROM RISING WHOLESALE COSTS
In addition to its own capital needs, the system indirectly finances capital
costs related to its wholesale sewer treatment provider, the Metropolitan
Wastewater Reclamation District (MWRD) in which the system contributes around
20% of MWRD's annual revenue base. Currently, MWRD is in the midst of an
expansive capital plan to meet regulatory requirements and expand its wastewater
treatment facilities. MWRD has notified the system that it anticipates
increasing rates by 8% annually through 2017 and 6% annually for several years
thereafter. The system faces wholesale costs pressures as the payments to MWRD
account for 65% of operating costs for the 2012 budget. Anticipated sewer rate
increase of 5.2% to 6% from 2013 to 2016 somewhat offset the rising MWRD rates.
RATE AFFORDABILITY REMAINS
The city regularly has raised both sewer and storm drainage rates. Most recently
the city increased sewer rates by 4.1% in 2011 and 2012 and anticipates
continuing to increase rates by an average of 5.8% through 2016. Stormwater
rates have remained flat since 2010, with no additional rates increases planned
until 2016. Since the city was able to defer growth-related capital projects due
to the housing collapse, rates will not be increased by as much as initially
forecast (on average 7% for sewer and 3% for storm drainage) over the next five
years.
Currently, combined sewer and storm drainage charges are moderate. However,
sewer and storm drainage costs are billed together with water charges and on a
combined basis the average cost to customers is on the higher side at 1.8% of
MHI. Fitch expects rates to remain under the 2.0% of MHI affordability threshold
through at least 2015, due to a decline in growth coupled with only moderate
rate increases anticipated for the next five years.
Located directly east of Denver, the city is an important part of the Denver
metropolitan economy, given its location and size as the third largest city in
the state. Economic activity is driven by a large medical and military presence,
including Buckley Air Force Base. Unemployment is slightly elevated at 8.6% for
April 2012 when compared to the state (8.0%) and nation (7.7%). Wealth levels
also registered slightly below the state and national levels.