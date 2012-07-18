July 18 - Fitch Ratings upgrades Aurora, Colorado (the city's) ratings as follows: --Approximately $53 million first-lien sewer revenues bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by wastewater and stormwater system (the system) revenues, including connection fees. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: The upgrade reflects a demonstrated trend of solid financial performance, characterized by strong debt service coverage over 3.4 times (x) and very robust liquidity of over 800 days of cash on hand. LOW DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are low at less than $200 per capita and capital needs are manageable. AFFORDABLE RATES: Sewer and stormwater rates are relatively low, but combined utility charges (including water) register at 1.8% of median household income (MHI), slightly below Fitch's affordability threshold of 2.0% of MHI. With the lack of significant increases planned, rates should remain affordable. WHOLESALER COST PRESSURES: The city is susceptible to operating cost pressure from its wholesale wastewater provider. STRONG FINANCIAL, RESOURCE PLANNING: Management has demonstrated extensive financial and capital planning. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG FINANCIAL METRIC Financial performance is very good, characterized by healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. For 2011, annual debt service coverage (ADS) was in excess of 3.6 times (x) while, liquidity balances stood at 858 days of operations for cash and 905 days for working capital. The city is proactive in its capital and financial forecasting, which has allowed it to successfully manage historical growth pressures. While cash balances are expected to be drawn down somewhat for capital purposes over the next several years, expectations are for continued strong balances. Management's financial forecasts, which appear reasonable, project DSC remaining very strong at over 3.0x through fiscal 2016. The system serves around 325,000 city residents. Customer growth in the early part of the decade was consistently above 3% annually but has slowed since 2007 as the national housing market collapsed. To meet ongoing needs and accommodate expected future growth, the city anticipates around $143 million of capital spending from 2012 through 2016. Most of these needs are anticipated to be funded from cash reserves and approximately $30 million in bonds debt divided into two small debt issuances, $19 million in 2014 and $11 million in 2016. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE The system has a very favorable debt profile, with low debt per capita at less than $200 and debt per customer of $800; less than half of similarly rated credits. Debt as a percentage of plant assets is also low at 15%. Debt levels should remain low, even taking into account the two planned issuances. Projected debt in year five rises to $216 on a per capita basis and $980 on a per customer basis, both well below the 'AAA' and 'AA' rating category medians. POTENTIAL PRESSURE FROM RISING WHOLESALE COSTS In addition to its own capital needs, the system indirectly finances capital costs related to its wholesale sewer treatment provider, the Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation District (MWRD) in which the system contributes around 20% of MWRD's annual revenue base. Currently, MWRD is in the midst of an expansive capital plan to meet regulatory requirements and expand its wastewater treatment facilities. MWRD has notified the system that it anticipates increasing rates by 8% annually through 2017 and 6% annually for several years thereafter. The system faces wholesale costs pressures as the payments to MWRD account for 65% of operating costs for the 2012 budget. Anticipated sewer rate increase of 5.2% to 6% from 2013 to 2016 somewhat offset the rising MWRD rates. RATE AFFORDABILITY REMAINS The city regularly has raised both sewer and storm drainage rates. Most recently the city increased sewer rates by 4.1% in 2011 and 2012 and anticipates continuing to increase rates by an average of 5.8% through 2016. Stormwater rates have remained flat since 2010, with no additional rates increases planned until 2016. Since the city was able to defer growth-related capital projects due to the housing collapse, rates will not be increased by as much as initially forecast (on average 7% for sewer and 3% for storm drainage) over the next five years. Currently, combined sewer and storm drainage charges are moderate. However, sewer and storm drainage costs are billed together with water charges and on a combined basis the average cost to customers is on the higher side at 1.8% of MHI. Fitch expects rates to remain under the 2.0% of MHI affordability threshold through at least 2015, due to a decline in growth coupled with only moderate rate increases anticipated for the next five years. Located directly east of Denver, the city is an important part of the Denver metropolitan economy, given its location and size as the third largest city in the state. Economic activity is driven by a large medical and military presence, including Buckley Air Force Base. Unemployment is slightly elevated at 8.6% for April 2012 when compared to the state (8.0%) and nation (7.7%). Wealth levels also registered slightly below the state and national levels.