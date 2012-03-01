(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe that recovery prospects for Netherlands-based bancassurance
group, SNS REAAL N.V., are dampened by an economic outlook that is
weaker than
we had previously anticipated.
-- In particular, we expect the economic backdrop to delay any marked
improvements in SNS Bank's risk position and earnings generation, while also
posing some downside risk to the insurance operations' prospective performance.
-- As a result, we are lowering by one notch our long-term ratings on
parent SNS REAAL N.V., SNS Bank N.V., and on the group's core insurance
subsidiaries.
-- The stable outlook factors in our expectation that the insurance
operations will remain strong. It also balances our view that, while the
bank's earnings are likely to remain under material short-term pressure, we
believe that the bank's capital position should continue to benefit from the
continued reduction in property-related exposures.
Rating Action
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' its long-term counterparty credit ratings on Netherlands-based
bancassurance group SNS REAAL N.V. (SNS REAAL, or the group) and its core
insurance holding company REAAL Verzekeringen N.V. We also lowered our
short-term rating on SNS REAAL to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. At the same time, we
lowered our long-term ratings on SNS REAAL's other core subsidiaries SNS Bank
N.V., and insurance operations SRLEV N.V. and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V.,
to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We affirmed our short-term ratings on these entities at
'A-2'. We lowered by one notch our ratings on subordinated instruments issued
by the group and its core entities. The outlook on all entities is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade of SNS REAAL and the core entities of the group is underpinned
by our view of the weaker-than-previously-expected economic outlook in the
group's main markets. It reflects our anticipation that this will result in a
slower and weaker recovery in the bank's risk exposures and earnings, while
representing some downside risk to the insurance operations' prospective
performance. In the current environment, we also believe that the company's
commitment to repay by end-2013 the capital securities received from the Dutch
government constitutes a more-onerous undertaking than we previously
anticipated. This is despite the group's rapid progress against its capital
release program.
Our ratings on SNS REAAL are based on our view of the combined strength of its
banking and insurance operations. The ratings on SNS Bank and SNS REAAL
Insurance Operations (SRIO) reflect their status as core operating entities of
the SNS REAAL group. As a result, the counterparty credit rating on SNS Bank
benefits from one notch of group support above our assessment of its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), underpinned by the size and our view of the
relatively stronger SACPs of the sister insurance companies. SNS REAAL, along
with other insurance holding companies in the group, is rated one notch
beneath the operating entities in line with our criteria for rating
non-operating holding companies.
Standard & Poor's bases its 'bbb' SACP assessment for SNS Bank on the 'a-'
anchor for commercial banks operating only in The Netherlands, as well as the
company's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings,
"weak" risk position, and "average" funding and "adequate liquidity", as our
criteria define these terms.
Our assessment of SNS Bank's business position as adequate primarily reflects
the bank's sound retail and small and midsize enterprise franchise in The
Netherlands. With total assets of EUR81 billion at end-2011, SNS Bank is The
Netherlands' fourth-largest bank. SNS Bank's capital and earnings position is
adequate, in our view. This assessment is based primarily on our expectation
that the bank's capital ratio before diversification adjustments, as measured
by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, will remain slightly under 9% in
the next 18 months, even after assuming a repayment by the bank of its share
of the Core Tier 1 securities received by SNS REAAL from the government. The
forecast assumes a continued decrease in the property finance book and an
earnings capacity constrained by still-elevated property-related loan
impairment charges, despite the improvement achieved after 2010, and a weak
near-term economic outlook. We consider SNS Bank's risk position to be weak,
primarily reflecting the substantial loan losses caused by the bank's property
finance activities and some concentration in this sector. While it now
accounts for a smaller 14% of total lending, commercial property loans still
generated around 70% of impairment charges in 2011. Our assessment of the
bank's risk position could improve to "moderate" once loan losses are set to
normalize to a level where the bank again starts to generate capital. Our
assessment on the bank's funding and liquidity reflects the rapid decrease in
the bank's reliance on wholesale funding, and significant liquidity buffer at
end-2011, which we consider adequate in light of material debt maturities in
2012.
We assess SRIO at 'A' on a stand-alone basis. The stand-alone ratings on SRIO
reflect our view of its strong position in the Dutch market, diversification
across life and non-life classes of business, strong investment profile and
asset-liability management, and strong capitalization. Offsetting these
positives are the group's operating performance in the challenging Dutch
market and its financial flexibility, which we view as weaker than the other
rating factors. We believe operating conditions in the Dutch life market
remain challenging and, along with the low interest rate environment, will
impair the insurance operations' future profitability. The group's ultimate
commitment to repay the Dutch government constrains our assessment of the
group's capitalization.
Notably, we classify SNS Bank has having "moderate" systemic importance in The
Netherlands, a country we view as "supportive" of its banking system, as
defined by our criteria, although the notch of support factored into our
counterparty credit rating on SNS Bank is attributable to its status as a
"core" subsidiary of the SNS REAAL group.
Outlook
The outlook on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries is stable. It takes into
consideration our expectation that the insurance operations should maintain a
sound underlying performance. It also balances our view that, while the bank's
earnings are likely to remain under material short-term pressure, we believe
that the bank's capital position should continue to benefit from the continued
reduction in property-related exposures.
We could lower the ratings on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries in the event
of a material reduction in the insurance operations' contribution to group
underlying earnings, or if asset disposals were to weaken the group's business
profile, or if the group's capitalization were to significantly deteriorate.
We could also lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity position were to
weaken.
A large reduction in the bank's impairment charges to a level supportive of
meaningful capital generation by the bank would likely lead us to revise our
risk position score to "moderate". If this were combined with a stable
earnings profile by the insurance sister operations, we could consider raising
our ratings on the group and its core entities.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
SNS REAAL N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3 BBB+/Negative/A-2
REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V.
SRLEV N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--
REAAL Verzekeringen N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB+/Negative/--
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
SNS Bank N.V.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency BBB+/A-2 A-/A-2
Downgraded
To From
SNS REAAL N.V.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+
Subordinated BBB- BBB
Junior Subordinated BB+ BBB-
SNS Bank N.V.
Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-
Subordinated BBB BBB+
Junior Subordinated BBB- BBB
SRLEV N.V.
Subordinated* BBB- BBB
Junior Subordinated* BBB- BBB
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
SNS Bank N.V.
Certificate Of Deposit
Foreign Currency BBB+ A-
Ratings Affirmed
SNS Bank N.V.
Certificate Of Deposit A-2
Commercial Paper A-2
*Guaranteed by SNS REAAL NV
