March 1 - Fitch Ratings says that Vivendi SA's ('BBB'/Stable) headroom in
its credit profile is still limited because of the EMI acquisition expected to
close later this year and the competitive pressure facing SFR, Vivendi's French
telecoms subsidiary. This is despite a better than expected cash-generation
performance in Q411 and the announcement of a cut in the cash dividend to be
paid in 2012.
"Management has shown it is committed to maintaining Vivendi's rating with
the change in dividend policy, which partly offsets the downward pressure on
SFR's profitability," says Damien Chew, Senior Director in Fitch's European
Telecoms, Media and Technology team. "However, headroom is still limited, with
Vivendi's structurally adjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio likely to remain above the
key 2.5x level even 12-18 months after the closing of the EMI transaction."
Vivendi's guidance of a 12%-15% decline in SFR's 2012 EBITDA is in line with
Fitch's expectations. Fitch has also incorporated into its current forecasts
that Vivendi will close the EMI and TVN transactions in H212 and complete
EUR500m worth of disposals of UMG non-core assets in 2012.
Fitch recognises Vivendi's track record in acquisitions and the financial
discipline management has shown in the past. Vivendi's rating would come under
pressure if there is no sign of deleveraging in 2013, the year after the EMI
transaction is expected to close, and if there was no clear expectation of
medium-term leverage heading back to below 2.5x on Fitch's structurally adjusted
net debt to EBITDA measure. Fitch estimates that Vivendi ended 2011 with a
leverage of around 2.3x based on this metric. Fitch's methodology recognises
that Vivendi cannot freely circulate cash between certain of its subsidiaries
(especially Activision Blizzard) and the agency makes adjustments to key metrics
to reflect the group's structure. To derive structurally adjusted net
debt/EBITDA, the agency strips subsidiaries' EBITDA and debt from consolidated
numbers where Vivendi does not have direct access to the cash and replaces
EBITDA with dividend streams that Vivendi receives.