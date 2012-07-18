July 18 - Fitch Ratings upgrades the following ratings on Aurora,
Colorado (the city):
--Approximately $461 million first-lien water revenues bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
In addition, Fitch upgrades the following ratings on Colorado Water Resources &
Power Development Authority bonds for which Aurora is the obligor:
--Approximately $97.7 million series 2005D bonds to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first lien on the net income of the water system (the
system), including connection fees.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: The upgrade reflects a demonstrated trend of solid
financial performance, characterized by strong debt service coverage of over 2.0
times (x) over the past several fiscal years. Liquidity is very robust at over
three and a half years of cash on hand. Liquidity is expected to decline as the
city plans to finance 100% of the capital improvement plan (CIP) with cash, but
levels are expected to remain healthy.
HIGH DEBT BUT RAMPING DOWN: While the system is highly leveraged, the city is
actively prepaying debt and with no additional borrowings planned in the near to
medium term, debt levels should decline. Debt per capita levels are almost five
times higher than the 'AA' rating category level, while debt as a percent of
plant assets is more moderate at 43%.
RATE FLEXIBILITY: Combined water and sewer rates register at 1.8% of median
household income (MHI), just below Fitch's affordability threshold of 2% of MHI.
After several years of higher rate increases were implemented to fund capital
investments, the city now projects small increases, 2% or less on the combined
utility bill, over the next several years.
STRONG FINANCIAL, RESOURCE PLANNING: Management has demonstrated extensive
financial, capital, and water resource planning.
CREDIT PROFILE
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
For 2011, audited annual debt service (ADS) coverage was 2.6x on senior bonds
and 2.4x on all debt. Connection fees comprised a sizeable portion of pledged
sources in the past making up 50% of operating revenues, but fell to just 13% of
revenues in 2011. Even without these one-time revenues senior ADS has remained
over 2.0x since 2008. The system also has accumulated over $150 million in
unrestricted cash and investments, equal to over 1,200 days of operations.
The five year system CIP totals over $278 million with 50% of CIP projects
dedicated to system improvements and 50% development related. This is a 21%
reduction from the 2010-2014 CIP and the continuation of a four year trend of
declining capital improvement costs. With progression of the CIP through 2016
and the system actively prepaying debt, senior lien ADS coverage is projected to
improve to over 3.0x in 2016. Annual margins are anticipated to remain healthy
despite cash balances being used to support all CIP activities.
NEW REVENUES EXPECTED TO FURTHER BOLSTER FINANCIAL PROFILE
Aurora has formed a partnership with Denver Water (rated 'AAA', Stable Outlook
by Fitch) which will utilize the additional yield from the Prairie Water Project
(PWP) to provide water to 11 communities in the south Denver metro area. The
full amount of water to be provided by the system is still under negotiation,
but initial estimates are that 10,000 acre feet of water would be provided to
participants. The city also anticipates additional revenues in connection with
a contract to sell effluent to a private company. City financial forecasts
conservatively do not include these new revenue items.
ADVANCED RESOURCE PLANNING
Recognizing the need to drought-harden the system and provide for ongoing
growth, the city began developing PWP as part of its CIP in 2007. The project
was recently completed and will enhance firm-yield supplies by 20%. Moreover,
with future expansion of PWP and other water initiatives identified in the
city's long range capital program, the city will ensure adequate supplies
through at least 2045.
ELEVATED BUT DECLINING DEBT BURDEN
Fitch acknowledges the importance of PWP and the city's long-term water
development programs as well as the foresight of the city to procure such
supplies. Nevertheless, Fitch notes that a key long-term credit concern is the
systems high debt ratios; debt levels on a per capita basis are over 5x those of
other similarly rated credits. The slow amortization rate of system debt, which
is just over 52% in 20 years, is another concern. Within the last three years
the city has made strides in reducing its debt burden by utilizing excess cash
reserves to steadily prepay debt. Debt ratios should lower over the long term
as the city actively prepays debt and the CIP ramps down.
COMBINED USER RATES REMAIN AFFORDABLE
Water charges are relatively high both on an affordability basis and relative to
other regional providers. However, this is somewhat mitigated by the low cost of
wastewater treatment which brings combined utility costs just below Fitch's
affordability range. Furthermore, the city was able to save over $100 million on
the PWP due to a favorable bidding environment. The city was also able to defer
some capital projects due to slowed growth.
Given the savings on PWP and the city's deferral of growth-related capital
projects, management is looking to forego raising rates in fiscal 2011-2013 and
increase rates by a very modest 1.5% from 2014-2016. It is expected that over
the next several years other Colorado utilities, and western utility credits in
general, will be faced with large CIPs for source water development. As a
result, over the medium term, Aurora utility charges may become more in line
with or even slightly below other providers.
The city is located adjacent to and directly east of Denver, and with a
population in excess of 320,000, the city is the third largest in the state.
Water supply is derived largely from renewable mountain snowmelt, which annually
recharges city reservoirs. Beginning in 2003, drought conditions reduced
reservoirs to less than 30% of capacity, which led to implementation of
restrictive measures. However, due to precipitation over the last few years
reservoir levels have now fully recovered.
Area unemployment is somewhat elevated, with city rates as of April 2012 at
8.6%, above county (7.7%), state (8%) and national (7.7%) averages. The city
maintains core military/aerospace and retail economic elements but is also
transforming into a major medical/bioscience center as redevelopment continues
at Fitzsimons, a prior air force base.