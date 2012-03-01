March 1 - Overview
-- We expect FCC Holdings to finalize a deal with its unsecured creditors
by the end of March to modify certain covenants on its unsecured debt,
allowing the company to remain in compliance for the quarter ended Dec. 31,
2011.
-- We are affirming our ratings on FCC Holdings, including its 'CCC'
long-term issuer credit rating, and removing the ratings from CreditWatch
negative.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company
will maintain compliance with all debt covenants in 2012 and continue to exit
loans collateralized by non-core collateral.
Rating Action
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
FCC Holdings LLC (First Capital), including its 'CCC' long-term issuer credit
rating. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with negative implications on Nov. 4, 2011. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
This rating action reflects our expectation that First Capital will finalize a
deal with its unsecured creditors by the end of March to modify certain
covenants on its unsecured debt, allowing the company to remain in compliance
for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011. First Capital anticipates taking an
outsized provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2011. The
associated net loss would have triggered covenant violations, necessitating
this agreement. (Its senior secured credit facilities were previously amended
on Feb. 10, 2012, with all lenders agreeing to waive compliance with certain
financial covenants.)
In particular, we expect the company's unsecured debt holders to agree to
modify a $160 million tangible net worth covenant to $115 million at year-end
2011, a level we expect First Capital to meet. (The amended tangible net worth
covenant will increase each year to as high as $145 million in 2015.) First
Capital is expected to repurchase $10 million of its $100 million unsecured
debt and pay a higher interest rate as part of the deal. In addition, the
company's shareholders will inject equity and purchase a portion of its
outstanding unsecured debt as well.
We believe that the agreement will allow First Capital to maintain compliance
with all debt covenants in 2012 and continue to exit loans collateralized by
non-core collateral, including equipment and recurring monthly revenue
contracts. Nevertheless, the rating reflects numerous challenges that we
believe First Capital will face over the medium-term. This includes ensuring
that credit has stabilized and that problem credits remain concentrated in its
non-core loan portfolio, and maintaining adequate access to funding for new
originations (certain senior secured lenders reduced their commitment levels
in conjunction with the covenant waiver). Also, we believe that profitability
will also continue to be a challenge. First Capital's modest profitability
leaves limited flexibility for another material decline in asset quality, as
shown by the events of 2011. Moreover, while we expect unsecured debt
covenants to be loosened per the agreement with debt holders, the new covenant
levels will remain somewhat constrictive, in our view.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that that the company will
maintain compliance with all debt covenants in 2012 and continue to exit loans
collateralized by non-core collateral. We do not expect the company to breach
the newly modified tangible net worth covenant in 2012, although its capital
will likely only be modestly higher than the required level for much of the
year. We could downgrade the rating if we believe that this or other covenants
might be violated, or if the company is unable to renew or add to its senior
secured funding, a significant portion of which matures in 2013. We could
upgrade the rating if First Capital can demonstrate stabilized asset quality,
build capital in excess of covenant levels, and add to or extend the
maturities on its senior secured credit facilities.
Related Criteria And Research
-- FCC Holdings LLC Downgraded To 'CCC' On Expected Credit Impairments;
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 22, 2011
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
FCC Holdings LLC
Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Stable/-- CCC/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured CCC CCC/Watch Neg
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.