March 1 - OVERVIEW -- U.S.-based Thermadyne Holdings plans to issue $100 million in add-on notes to its existing $260 million senior secured notes due 2017. It will use proceeds to return a similar amount of capital to its sponsors. -- The total $360 million senior secured notes are rated 'B-' with a recovery rating of '5'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Thermaydne will continue to operate with credit measures that are in line with our expectations. March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that St. Louis-based Thermadyne Holdings Corp.'s proposed add-on to the company's senior secured notes due 2017 is rated 'B-'. The recovery rating on the notes remains '5', reflecting our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. Thermadyne will use the proceeds to pay its sponsors a dividend. Although the completion of the add-on would reduce recovery prospects by increasing the aggregate amount of senior secured notes to $360 million, the outcome of our recovery analysis indicates that recovery prospects would remain in the 10%-30% range (albeit shifting down slightly from the high end of the range) synonymous with a '5' recovery rating. The add-on results in adjusted metrics that are in line with our current expectations, including debt to EBITDA of about 6x incorporating the remaining preferred stock that we treat as debt. The ratings on Thermayne reflect our view of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" based on our criteria. We believe it will maintain its leading positions in its markets as a niche participant in the competitive and cyclical global welding-equipment industry. For the complete rationale on Thermadyne, please see our research update published Feb. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For our updated recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Thermadyne to be published immediately following this report. RATINGS LIST Thermadyne Holdings Corp. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Senior secured $360 mil. notes due 2017 B- Recovery rating 5