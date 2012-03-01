March 1 - A recent Fitch report about prime money market funds' use of triparty repos showed a significant post-crisis increase in transactions backed by structured finance collateral, reaching levels last observed in late 2007. But Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY) data provides other perspectives. We thought it helpful to clarify the differences. The FRBNY data is best summarised in a recent blog by Antoine Martin, which used the Tri-Party Repo Infrastructure Reform Task Force data to conclude that there is no evidence of a broad-based increase in riskier types of collateral in the triparty repo market since mid-2010. Fitch's study focuses on prime money funds, which play a prominent role as triparty repo lenders against both government securities and riskier "non-traditional" collateral such as corporate debt, equities, and structured finance securities. Money fund disclosures provide the most detailed publicly available historical information on repo haircuts, pricing, collateral, and counterparties. These disclosures enabled Fitch to construct a time series of repo attributes back to end-2006, capturing trends before, during, and after the US credit crisis. While the FRBNY data provides an excellent high-level overview, our study uses the SEC's recently developed Form N-MFP for in-depth insight on security-level details of repo collateral. These new forms enabled us to determine that at end-August 2011 about 50% of the structured finance collateral pool consisted of legacy subprime and Alt-A RMBS and CDOs, and to identify the top issuers of these securities (eg, Countrywide). The money fund data shows that much of the collateral is deeply discounted, with a median value of roughly 43 cents on the dollar. From a systemic risk perspective, these transactions involve relatively less liquid, longer-tenor securities financed short term by highly risk-averse cash investors such as money funds. Although money fund disclosures (particularly Form N-MFP) provide the most in-depth view of repo terms and attributes, the FRBNY publishes the most comprehensive information on the triparty repo market, including collateral mix and haircuts. Another benefit of the FRBNY data is its timeliness and frequency, with monthly updates from May 2010. The FRBNY dataset is therefore the best source for evaluating high-level trends in haircuts and collateral across the triparty market. Median haircut statistics are comparable with our study for the periods of overlap (eg, end-August 2011); however, our estimates of the share of riskier collateral will necessarily exceed the FRBNY's, as our study excludes money funds that transact exclusively in government securities. Our sample of over USD90bn repo transactions captures 5% of the USD1.6trn triparty market, or 15% of the "riskier" collateral. The FRBNY dataset reveals that structured finance repo haircuts increased after Fitch's end-August observation period. These haircuts could indicate greater conservatism among repo lenders or reflect a decline in the overall credit quality of this collateral. It is difficult to determine because the FRBNY data for ABS and private label CMO combined both investment and non-investment grade securities into single categories from mid-2011. Either way, the greater transparency afforded by both the FRBNY and SEC disclosures enhances the market's understanding of risk trends in this critical funding market. Financial market trends and banking regulations could encourage use of repos to fund structured finance securities. Recent structured finance market activity points to increased investor appetite for legacy securities (eg, the FRBNY's completed sale of the Maiden Lane II portfolio of RMBS). This appetite comes partly from hedge funds, some of which finance investments through bilateral repos with prime brokers that may then refinance these securities in the triparty market. Money market funds, operating in a historically low-yield environment, are able to generate higher income on repos backed by structured finance collateral than on those backed by US government securities. Stricter banking regulations also create incentives for some riskier assets to be financed through the "shadow" banking system, including both the triparty and the larger bilateral repo markets.