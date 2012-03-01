March 1 - Data released this week on U.S. manufacturing activity and
new orders point to a continuation of a slow-growth scenario for corporate
capital spending in 2012. Recognizing some signs of slowing manufacturing growth
in January and February, Fitch expects U.S. corporate capex, particularly when
excluding energy investment, to show little or no growth this year.
A monthly decline in the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) purchasing
management index (52.4 in February versus 54.1 in January) points to continuing
caution among manufacturers regarding the outlook for global demand growth later
in the year. The ISM data follow similarly soft numbers on January durable goods
orders released by the Commerce Department on Feb. 28.
Some of the reported weakness in new orders, linked to slow expansion in demand
in segments such as capital goods and machinery, may reflect increasing concerns
over a surge in energy prices seen since the beginning of the year, as well as
ongoing caution over the depressed industrial demand picture in Europe.
Corporate capex growth will likely remain weak should the recent energy price
move dampen household and business confidence further in 2012.
We noted in a December 2011 special report that 2012 capex for a broad group of
Fitch-rated issuers was likely to decline by 2.2% versus 2011. In part, the
drop-off in spending probably reflects the expiration of bonus depreciation for
new capital equipment at the end of 2011 and the pull forward of certain capex
into fourth-quarter 2011. However, softness in the first quarter may also
reflect a scaling back of global growth expectations by many large industrial
firms.
ISM survey respondents in the manufacturing sector indicated that new order
activity had weakened somewhat in February. The new orders index declined by 2.7
percentage points to 54.9 last month.
In addition, rising commodity prices pushed the manufacturers' materials cost
index up by 6 percentage points in the month. U.S. manufacturers are reporting
material cost pressure in such critical commodities as aluminum, steel, fuel
oil, and ethylene. Natural gas was the only commodity input showing a price
decrease in the February survey.
Some sectors are clearly reporting a YTD improvement in demand in spite of the
slow-growth macro environment. Auto manufacturing activity, and associated
demand for fabricated metal products, is out-pacing growth in other industrial
sectors.
Energy sector spending, which drives approximately 30% of U.S. corporate capex,
may also show signs of strength this year if global oil prices remain high and
strong investment in North American shale gas development and production
continue to surge.
Given the rising importance of emerging markets as drivers of corporate capex,
we expect 2012 spending levels to be highly sensitive to emerging market growth
rates. With parts of emerging Europe reporting weak economic conditions, and in
light of slowing growth rates in Asia and Latin America, emerging market demand
may drag capex down, even as modest growth continues in the U.S.