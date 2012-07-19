July 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded United Utilities PLC's (UU) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', senior unsecured rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'. The Outlook for UU's Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed its main subsidiary, United Utilities Water PLC's (UUW) Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for UUW's Long-term IDR is revised from Positive to Stable. This rating action reflects the group's low financial gearing, improving regulatory performance at UUW, significant financial outperformance secured for the price control period in terms of the group's funding position and progress of implementing the business plan at UUW. Fitch calculated UUW's gearing in terms of pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) of 66.5% and post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) of 1.94x for FY12. Until March 2015 gearing is expected to range at similar levels and PMICR to stay above 1.9x. In comparison, its parent company UU had gearing of 61.1% at FYE12 and is expected to maintain a financial position somewhat below 65% over the next three years. The reason for gearing at holding company level to be lower is mainly due to cash held at UU, but also consolidation of gross debt (e.g. preference shares and some other intragroup treasury arrangements consolidate out). With regards to the gearing ratios quoted above Fitch adjusts the RAV for variation in the timing of capital investment and anticipated prospective changes to be made by the regulator, such as logging for the construction output price index. In terms of Ofwat reporting UUW showed strong performance in FY11. While its wastewater infrastructure was assessed to be marginal and needs improvement, the company managed to meet leakage targets even during harsh winter conditions and maintained security of supply. The score for the service incentive mechanism was poor, but FY11 was only a trial year. As per the company's investor communication substantial progress has been made in terms of customer service during FY12. Ofwat's performance reporting towards the end of 2012 will provide further evidence as to relative ranking of UUW in comparison to the sector. Fitch considers UUW at this stage to be a third quartile to middle-ranking company. It is uncommon for Fitch to equalise the ratings of an operating company and a holding company. In this case, funding obtained through USD issuance at UU at present economically funds operation of the regulated business and is, as a result, reflected on the operating company's balance sheet. The following aspects were particularly considered as part of the decision to upgrade UU: - The overall group is now focused on the regulated business with only de-minimis other operations. - Given the existing dividend policy of the listed parent, group gearing is expected to remain in the low 60%s until the end of the price control period. This would be commensurate with an 'A-' IDR for an operating company and 'BBB+' for a holding company (factoring in a one notch differential for subordination at holding company level), while the interest cover in this case provides plenty of headroom. - Gearing at UUW (and in particular the differential in gearing between UUW and UU) is driven by group treasury arrangements and intragroup dividends. As long as there is higher gearing at UUW than at UU, Fitch would not upgrade the operating company above UU's IDR, hence, the decision to revise UUW's Outlook to Stable from Positive. As of 31 March 2012, the group held cash and cash equivalents of GBP321.2m and had available undrawn, committed bank facilities of GBP420m that expire after more than one year. This funding position provides for adequate liquidity into H2 2013. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - UUW could possibly be upgraded if intra-group dividends and group treasury arrangements reduced the gearing differential between operating company and holding company, i.e. gearing for UUW was reduced to low 60%s. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - If the listed parent company were to change its dividend policy, there could be a negative impact on UU and UUW. - If UU were to raise additional debt, there could be a negative impact on UU and UUW. - If UU were to embark on corporate activity, there could be a negative impact on UU and UUW. -A negative action on UUW will have a negative impact on UU.(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)