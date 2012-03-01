March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating assigned to the following preferred shares issued by New America High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYB), a closed-end fund managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (T. Rowe Price): --$85,425,000 of auction term preferred stock (ATPs), consisting of Series A, B, C and D, each with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation follows Fitch's annual review of the fund. The 'AAA' ratings are based on sufficient asset coverage provided to the ATPs by the fund's underlying portfolio of assets, the structural protections afforded by mandatory cure and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations and the capabilities of T. Rowe Price as the investment manager. Fitch's ratings assigned to the ATPs speak only to timely repayment of interest and principal in accordance with the governing documents and not to potential liquidity in the secondary market. LEVERAGE As of Jan. 31, 2012, the fund had assets of approximately $323 million, current liabilities of $22 million and leverage of $85 million, or 28% of net assets. Leverage consisted entirely of rated ATPs. ASSET COVERAGE As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization tests (Fitch OC tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria, were in excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage amount deemed consistent with an 'AAA' rating. The fund's governing documents require that asset coverage for the ATPs, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch OC tests, be maintained in excess of 100%. As such, should the asset coverage decline below 100%, the governing documents require the fund to alter the composition of its portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors, or to reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance within a 29 business day period. Additionally, as of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratios for total outstanding ATPs, as calculated in accordance with the fund's interpretation of the Investment Company Act of 1940, was in excess of 200%, which is also a minimum asset coverage required by the fund's governing documents. FUND PROFILES As of Jan. 31, 2012, the portfolio consisted mainly of U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate securities. The fund was highly diversified by industry and issuer, and therefore, no additional overconcentration discount factors were applied in calculating the Fitch OC tests. The fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. THE ADVISOR T. Rowe Price acts as the investment advisor to the fund. As of Dec. 31, 2011, T. Rowe Price had approximately $489.5 billion of assets under management. The New America High Income Fund, Inc. performs all other support functions for the fund. RATING SENSITIVITY The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch.2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage