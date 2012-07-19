July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hunt Valley, Md.-based TV broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s (BB-/Stable/--) plan to purchase a group of TV stations owned by Newport Television LLC does not affect its ratings or outlook on Sinclair. Sinclair entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the broadcast assets of six television stations for about $412 million. Sinclair will fund the acquisition through cash on hand and to-be-determined capital markets transactions. Pro forma for this acquisition (and for the Four Points and Freedom TV transactions, closed earlier this year) and assuming 100% debt financing, Sinclair's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for leases and pensions) will rise to the low 5x area on a trailing-eight-quarter basis (the high 4x area on a last-12-month basis). This is still below our 'BB-' threshold of 5.5x for the company, on both a trailing-12-month and average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis. The Newport acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2012. While the Newport stations have some market overlap with Sinclair and add one new duopoly, we expect Sinclair to generate cost synergies through improved operations at the new stations. Pro forma for the three recent acquisitions, Sinclair's reach of U.S. television households is now 27%, compared with 22% two years ago. Our ratings on Sinclair reflect our expectation that, pro forma for its acquisitions of the Newport, Four Points, and Freedom TV stations, the company will be able to keep its debt to average-trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 5.5x, absent a reversal of economic growth, further large debt-financed acquisitions, or significant shareholder-favoring measures. Our rating on Sinclair also reflects our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." We view Sinclair's business risk profile as fair because of its strong EBITDA margin and its position as the top revenue earner among the pure-play TV station groups that we rate. Factors in our assessment of the financial risk profile as aggressive include its still-elevated debt-to-EBITDA ratio and a history of debt-financed acquisitions and investment in non-TV assets. Sinclair's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 4.7x, as of March 31, 2012,and funds from operations to debt of 11% are in line with our financial risk indicative ratios of 4.0x-5.0x and 12%-20%, respectively, for an aggressive financial risk profile.