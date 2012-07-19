BRIEF-India's Tejas Networks sets IPO price range
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
July 19 Leek Finance Number Eighteen PLC: * Moodys: no negative rating impact on Leek Finance Number Eighteen PLC
following swap counterpartys downgrade * Rpt-moodys: no negative rating impact on leek finance number eighteen plc
following swap counterpartys downgrade
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: