Overview -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based freight transporter Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Commercial Lines (ACL). We are also affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on ACL. -- We are raising our issue-level ratings on CBL's $200 million senior secured second-lien notes and on the $250 million senior unsecured PIK toggle note issued by ACL I Corp., a parent of ACL. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that improved earnings will lead to gradual improvement in CBL's financial profile, despite increased debt to fund fleet replacement. Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL) and affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on parent American Commercial Lines (ACL). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's $200 million senior secured second-lien notes to 'BB-' from 'B+'. We revised the recovery rating to '1' (from '2'), indicating our expectations that noteholders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also raised the issue-level rating on the $250 million senior unsecured PIK toggle notes issued by ACL I Corp., a parent of ACL, to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. We revised the recovery rating on the PIK notes to '5' (from '6'), indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. Rationale The ratings on Jeffersonville, Ind.-based Commercial Barge Line Co. (CBL) reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive and capital-intensive barge shipping industry. The ratings also reflect CBL's exposure to various demand swings caused by economic changes, seasonally fluctuating export volumes, and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions to operations. Positive credit factors include the company's substantial market position in the U.S. domestic inland barge dry cargo industry, with some diversification from its liquid barge transportation and manufacturing segments, and competitive barriers to entry under the Jones Act, which requires that vessels carrying shipments between U.S. ports must be built and registered in the U.S. and have all-U.S.-citizen crews. These requirements prevent direct competition from foreign-flagged vessels. CBL operates a fleet of Jones Act-qualified vessels. We categorize CBL's business risk profile as "fair," financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "adequate" (as our criteria define the terms). We expect CBL to achieve a gradually improving financial profile, despite comprehensive barge replacement that it will finance partly with debt. We believe CBL's earnings will benefit from shifting its product mix toward higher-margin commodities such as coal, steel, petroleum, and chemicals, and away from the more volatile spot-market grain trade. Strong contract coverage from reputable counterparties support the company's revenue generation. CBL provides barge transportation primarily for dry cargo (including grain, steel, cement, fertilizer, coal, and various bulk commodity products) and liquid cargo on U.S. inland waterways. The barge transportation segment accounted for 84% of revenues for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and dry cargo makes up most of the freight. CBL is the third-largest dry barge transportation company and the second-largest liquid barge transporter in the U.S.--it operates 11.6% and 10.8% of the total U.S. inland dry and liquid tank barges, respectively. CBL also provides repair and terminal services, in addition to manufacturing barges, through its Jeffboat segment, which accounted for about 13% of total company revenues for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. As of that date, CBL operated a fleet of 2,402 barges consisting of 2,085 dry barges and 317 tank barges, the majority of which the company owns. It also owns 109 towboats and charters an additional 13 towboats that power the barges. As of Dec. 31, 2010 (the most recent publicly available data), the average vessel ages were 34.3 years for owned towboats, 19.5 years for covered dry cargo barges, 31.2 years for open dry cargo barges, and 21.1 years for double-hulled tank barges--all in line with industry averages. Platinum Equity acquired ACL on Dec. 21, 2010, for a total price of about $837 million, including assumption of debt and acquisition costs. The new owners used a $419 million contribution to fund the acquisition. On Feb. 15, 201l, ACL's parent, ACL I Corp., issued $250 million of senior unsecured payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle notes for a one-time distribution to replace a portion of the initial equity contribution. Our analysis of CBL and ACL includes consideration of the PIK notes and accrued interest on them. We believe CBL's transportation segment will benefit from improving volumes and rates. Over the next three years, we expect the manufacturing segment's Jeffboat operations to benefit from a significant order backlog arising from an aging U.S. barge fleet, a significant portion of which is approaching the end of its useful life. Barge replacement will be further aided by the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, which mandates double hulls for tank ships and tank barges traveling in U.S. waters by 2015. We believe cost-cutting, efficiency, and optimization initiatives combined with improving market fundamentals for certain commodity categories (coal, chemicals) will help CBL maintain its financial profile over the next year. Swings in demand arising from economic changes, seasonally fluctuating export volumes, and CBL's vulnerability to weather-related disruptions shape the company's business and financial risk profiles. We expect debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases, PIK notes and there accrued interest) of 4x-5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-teens percent area. ACL's credit measures could show some volatility depending on the timing of its capital spending for fleet replacement, rate fluctuations, and the effect of weather on its operations. Liquidity CBL has adequate liquidity under our criteria. We believe its sources of cash will likely substantially exceed its uses during the next 12 months. Cash sources include modest unrestricted cash and moderate availability under the existing $475 million asset-based revolving credit facility (not rated), after taking into consideration outstanding letters of credit and an $85 million interim availability block. The asset-based revolver has a $75 million accordion option. We expect CBL to use its revolver primarily to fund significant capital spending for fleet replacement and for working capital purposes. In accordance with Standard & Poor's liquidity methodology and assumptions, we believe the relevant aspects of CBL's liquidity are: -- Cash sources exceeding cash uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum for an adequate designation, for the next year; -- Our expectation that net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA--consistent with our criteria standard of 15%; -- CBL's sound relationships with banks, in our assessment, demonstrated by its ability to arrange bank credit facilities; and -- Its prudent financial risk management, including arranging bank credit facilities and issuing notes to support liquidity. CBL's credit agreement contains certain provisions, covenants, and restrictions customary for this type of debt, including a change-of-control provision, restrictions on dividends, issuance of preferred stock, mergers and acquisitions, additional indebtedness, asset sales, and leases. The company's debt agreements do not contain rating triggers that could limit additional borrowings or accelerate the payment of any funds outstanding. Financial covenants are springing and apply if revolving facility availability is less than $48.75 million until the interim block is reduced to zero, based on certain requirements under the notes (not disclosed), and $59.4 million thereafter. During the next year, we do not expect availability to fall below the threshold. However, if the covenants are tested, we expect CBL to be in compliance with good cushion, based on our expectations of the company's financial performance. ACL uses different definitions of debt and EBITDA from Standard & Poor's. Recovery analysis Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on CBL, to be published following this update on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that CBL will modestly improve its financial profile over the next year as it benefits from improved cargo mix, higher volumes, and resulting earnings growth. Our expectation for a gradually improving financial profile takes into account incremental debt used to support fleet replacement that we also expect will make operations more efficient. We could lower the ratings if economic pressures or weather-related disruptions to operations caused CBL's earnings to decline, resulting in FFO to debt to fall to about 10%. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if continued gradual economic recovery caused FFO to debt to exceed 20% for a sustained period. 