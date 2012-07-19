July 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Nedbank Limited's and Nedbank Group Limited's (Nedbank) Viability Ratings (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. At the same time, the Long-term IDRs of both entities were upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this announcement. The upgrade of Nedbank's and Nedbank Limited's ratings reflects Fitch's view that these entities' credit profiles have converged with peers. This is in line with a trend across the four major South African banks of improving asset quality, lengthening funding profiles and acceptable levels of capital which are consistent with a 'bbb+' VR. The five major banks' (including Investec) strong franchises support resilient earnings through the cycle. None of the South African banks reported losses throughout the financial crisis, with returns-on-equity dropping to around 12% at the lowest point in the cycle. The Negative Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of FirstRand Bank Limited (FirstRand), Investec Limited (Investec), Investec Bank Limited (Investec Bank), Nedbank, Nedbank Limited, Standard Bank Group (SBG) and The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) reflect their potential vulnerability to weakening of asset quality, long-term earnings in an uncertain economic environment and a reduction in capital. The IDRs of these banks could be negatively sensitive to a downgrade of the South African sovereign as this could indicate a weakening of the operating environment. Absa Group Limited's (Absa) and Absa Bank Limited's (Absa Bank) IDRs are on Stable Outlook in line with 55.5%-parent, Barclays Bank Plc (Barclays, 'A'/Stable). The four major banks (Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank and SBSA) now all have 'bbb+' VRs which would be sensitive to any weakening in asset quality indicators, long-term earnings in an uncertain economic environment or a material reduction in capital from current levels. The latter could occur following special dividend payments or loan growth outstripping the internal capital generation of the banks over time. Upward potential for the ratings is limited in light of a weakening sovereign and operating environment. If the VRs of FirstRand, Nedbank, Nedbank Limited, SBG or SBSA were to be downgraded, the IDRs of these institutions would also be downgraded as they are driven by the banks' intrinsic strengths. A downgrade in the VRs of Absa Group Limited (Absa) and Absa Bank Limited (Absa Bank) would not result in a downgrade of the IDRs or National Ratings due to the support-driven nature of these ratings. Absa and Absa Bank's IDRs, National Ratings and Support Ratings are solely derived from perceived support from Barclays. These ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability or willingness from Barclays to support, either through a reduced shareholding or other public indications or a downgrade of the parent's rating. The IDRs are below South Africa's country ceiling of 'A' and would not be affected by a one-notch downgrade of the sovereign. Investec's and Investec Bank's 'bbb' VRs reflect a sustainable franchise as a niche bank and asset manager, improving asset quality and liquidity and a lengthening funding profile. They also reflect higher credit concentrations and weaker Fitch Core Capital (FCC) than peers. The Negative Outlook is driven by substantial concentration to South Africa's property market which may be vulnerable to a macroeconomic downturn, reducing the FCC ratio to a level no longer compatible with a 'bbb' VR. Investec's and Investec bank's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by their VRs and would be sensitive to any weakening in asset quality, long-term earnings in an uncertain economic environment or capital indicators from current levels. The ratings of Standard Bank Plc (SB Plc) and The Standard Bank of Taiwan (SBT) are solely driven by support from SBSA and SBG. The ratings of these two entities would be sensitive to any changes in the ratings of SBSA. SBT is a branch and consequently its National Ratings are driven by SBSA's Local Currency IDR. SB Plc is a 100%-subsidiary of SBG and is highly integrated with SBSA. The IDRs of SB Plc are equalised with SBG's as the fungibility of capital and liquidity and the increasing harmonisation of strategy and risk management within the group mean that the activities and risk profile of SB Plc are increasingly indistinguishable from the wider group. SB Plc's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view of a high probability of support from SBSA in view of SBG's 100%-ownership of both entities and the group's written commitment to support its banking subsidiaries. A Special Report will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com giving more details on the banks discussed in this RAC. Credit updates and Full Rating Reports on each of the individual banks will follow this. The rating actions are as follows: Absa Group Limited: Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Absa Bank Limited: Foreign currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Foreign currency Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Local currency Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'A-'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured notes National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)' FirstRand Bank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2', National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Upper tier 2 notes: National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(zaf)' Investec Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Investec Bank Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Negative National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB', Short-term rating affirmed at F3 Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: assigned National Long-term rating 'A(zaf) and National Short-term 'F1(zaf)' Nedbank Group Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Nedbank Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2' Senior unsecured notes: National Long-term rating upgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA-(zaf)' Subordinated notes: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Standard Bank Group Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' Standard Bank of South Africa Limited: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Short-term foreign currency affirmed at 'F2' Standard Bank Plc: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB+', Short-term rating affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated perpetual notes (XS0262708554): affirmed at 'BB+' Standard Bank of Taiwan National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011, 'National ratings', dated 19 January 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National ratings in South Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance National Ratings Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities