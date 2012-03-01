March 1 - With no global corporate issuer defaults this week, the 2012 global corporate default tally remains at 18, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (Feb. 23 - 29, 2012)." Of the 18 total defaults this year, 11 were based in the U.S., four in the emerging markets, and three in Europe. Missed payments accounted for eight defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for three, distressed exchanges were responsible for two, and three defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was due to a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender and the other was due to the company's placement under regulatory supervision. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.