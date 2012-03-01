March 1 - Overview -- U.S.-based Sonneborn Inc. and Netherlands-based Sonneborn Refined Products B.V., both operating subsidiaries of Cayman Islands-based OEP Pearl Holdings L.P., plan to obtain a $30 million revolving credit facility and a $240 million term loan to partly fund their proposed acquisition by private equity sponsor One Equity Partners. -- We expect 2012 operating performance at OEP Pearl Holding to continue to improve as a result of improving volumes and pricing for its hydrocarbon-based niche specialty products. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to OEP Pearl Holding L.P. and preliminary 'B' issue ratings to the proposed revolving credit facility and term loan at subsidiary companies Sonneborn Inc. and Sonneborn Refined Products B.V. -- The positive outlook indicates the potential for an upgrade during the next year based on our expectation that operating performance and financial policy could support credit metrics in line with slightly higher ratings. Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to OEP Pearl Holdings L.P. (Sonneborn). The outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings to subsidiaries Sonneborn Inc.'s and Sonneborn Refined Products B.V.'s proposed $30 million revolving credit facility and $240 million senior secured term loan. The preliminary '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. All ratings are based on preliminary terms and conditions. Rationale The preliminary ratings on Sonneborn reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as our criteria define the terms), as well as its leading positions in a niche market for its base-oil derived niche chemical products. We expect Sonneborn to use $240 million of the proceeds from the transaction (assuming an undrawn revolving credit facility at closing) along with an equity contribution by the equity sponsor, One Equity Partners, to finance the repayment of existing debt and the purchase price for the acquisition. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect credit metrics to be consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile, with funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of 12% to 15%. In our base case forecast, we do not expect the company to reduce debt levels meaningfully over the next several years, though we expect it to generate positive free cash flow. In our forecasts, we assume that cash flow will mainly fund potential growth plans and investments, and not debt reduction. Still, we expect modest improvements in debt leverage metrics given our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements and our expectation that management will approach growth prudently. Sonneborn's products are important inputs in end-customer applications. Its products are often specified ingredients in customer formulations and products, which offers the company some protection from competitive products. The breadth of product offerings within its niche segments are an added competitive advantage and help the company attain a relatively high market share-it is number one in most of its markets. Sonneborn's ability to develop applications that meet small-sized customized requirements in relatively stable end markets such as personal care products, food additives, and consumer applications is also a strength. Entry barriers--large investments are required by potential newcomers to compete in relatively small markets--also bolster Sonneborn's market position. It also benefits from a capability to process several grades of base oils produced by a range of refineries domestically, as well as overseas. We expect Sonneborn to profit from growing markets in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions where it has a presence. We expect margins to be generally stable. The company has a reasonable track record of passing on raw material cost increases even in times of relatively volatile raw material costs. Nonetheless, we view Sonneborn's exposure to hydrocarbon-based inputs as a risk factor. EBITDA margins are moderate, at around 14%, reflecting in part the negotiating ability of the company's customers, including large consumer and personal care companies, which limits pricing power. The concentration of manufacturing capacity at operational subsidiaries in two key locations in the U.S. and the Netherlands constitutes a risk, in our opinion. Liquidity We expect Sonneborn to maintain "adequate" liquidity (under our criteria) over the next two years. More specifically, we expect sources of funds to exceed uses of funds by at least 1.2x over the next two years. We also expect that sources of funds will exceed uses of funds even if EBITDA drops by 20%. Though financial covenants have not been set, we expect them to be manageable, with cushions of at least 20% to 25% from the company's forecasts. We base our conclusions on liquidity on the following assumptions: -- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the $30 million revolving credit facility to be a major source of liquidity. We do not expect the revolving credit facility to be drawn at closing. -- Though the business exhibits some seasonality in general, but we do not anticipate significant working capital swings, and expect the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow and to maintain adequate liquidity and sufficient levels of availability under its revolving credit facility. -- During the next two years, there will be no shareholder rewards, meaningful debt funded acquisitions, or large capital spending programs, though we factor in some level of investment in growth initiatives into our analysis. -- The debt maturity profile is favorable, with expected mandatory annual amortizations below $3 million for the next several years. The nearest meaningful maturity is in 2017, when the proposed revolving credit facility matures. -- The company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks due to the liquidity provided by its revolving credit availability and moderate conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Sonneborne to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the potential for a modest upgrade and reflects our expectations for reasonably predictable, albeit modest EBITDA and cash flow generation improvement, over the next year. We base our expectation on our overall outlook for modest domestic economic growth and our belief that the company's strengths in the U.S. market and presence in overseas markets, especially in high-growth regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, will contribute to overall volume improvement. We also expect new products already launched by the company to support a higher volumes. We assume that management and ownership will support credit quality and, therefore, we have not factored into our analysis any distributions to shareholders or significant debt-funded capital spending. We expect Sonneborn will maintain leverage credit metrics within our range of expectations. Our base case assumes low-single-digit revenue growth, driven by volume and price increases over the next two years. We expect margins will remain 14% to 15% over this period. We could raise ratings if the company's operating performance improves as we expect and management is able to fund growth in a manner that contributes to the improvement of leverage metrics. To support a one-notch upgrade, we expect FFO to total adjusted debt to improve to levels over 15%. Though we don't expect to do so, we could lower the ratings if revenue growth were to stall or turn negative, if margins decline by two or more percentage points below our expectations, or if the company incurs additional debt so that FFO to total adjusted debt fell below 12% without prospects for improvement. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Positive OEP Pearl Holdings LP Corporate Credit Rating B (prelim)/Positive/-- New Rating Sonneborn Inc. US$30 mil sr sec revolver B (prelim) Recovery Rating 3 (prelim) US$204 mil term loan B (prelim) Recovery Rating 3 (prelim) Sonneborn Refined Products BV US$36 mil term loan B (prelim) Recovery Rating 3 (prelim)