Overview
-- U.S.-based manufacturer Rexnord LLC and its immediate parent, RBS
Global Inc., are obtaining a $1.13 billion senior secured credit facility to
refinance the existing credit facility, due 2013.
-- We are assigning the proposed facility a 'BB-' issue rating and a '1'
recovery rating. We are simultaneously affirming our other ratings, including
the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Rexnord LLC.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if the
company continues to improve credit measures.
Rating Action
On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned issue-level
ratings of 'BB-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating) to Milwaukee,
Wis.-based Rexnord LLC's proposed senior secured $1.13 billion credit
facility, comprising a $180 million revolver due 2017 and a $950 mil. term
loan due 2018. Its immediate parent, RBS Global Inc., is co-borrower of the
facility. We also assigned the facility a recovery rating of '1', indicating
our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
At the same time, we affirmed our existing ratings, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating, on Rexnord LLC. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our expectation that Rexnord is likely to continue
improving its currently weak credit measures through fiscal 2013 even though
end-market conditions remain mixed. Rexnord is highly leveraged: We expect
debt to EBITDA to be more than 6.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to
adjusted debt to be slightly less than 10% at the end of fiscal 2012 (ending
March 2012). We expect these metrics to improve to less than 6x and more than
10%, respectively, in the next year even if the company's IPO plans are
unsuccessful. The company's ultimate parent, Rexnord Corp., recently updated
its S-1 registration statement with the SEC for an IPO of up to $700 million.
If successful, the company has indicated plans to use a portion of the
proceeds to repay up to $300 million of subordinated notes due 2016
(equivalent to about .8x EBITDA).
The acquisition last year of Germany-based VAG Holding GmbH, for about $240
million, should bolster Rexnord's water management segment while domestic
construction remains weak. We expect better market conditions for the process
and motion control segment (about 70% of fiscal year-to-date sales), which
serves primarily industrial customers. We believe the company will post
revenue and EBITDA growth of more than 10% in fiscal 2013 and free cash flow
generation of more than $100 million.
Our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile mitigates its
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.
Our business risk assessment incorporates the expectation that Rexnord will
maintain good market positions and engineering capabilities. The company has a
broad product portfolio within markets it serves and operates with fair
geographic diversity. The company benefits from a large percentage of
aftermarket sales but is subject to cyclical swings. Demand from its local and
regional government customers is also uncertain at the moment because of
municipal budget strains. We expect the company to generate more than $2
billion in sales in fiscal 2013.
Rexnord's EBITDA margins have been good at about 20%, and we expect them to
remain in this area. Near-term prospects remain weak for nonresidential
construction, but Rexnord's water segment has performed reasonably well
despite this, likely because of market share gains. The process and motion
control segment should continue to benefit from ongoing modest growth in the
general economy. We expect adjusted capital expenditures to be moderate,
averaging 3%-4% of sales. We consider Rexnord's working capital as a
percentage of sales to be relatively high (although improved over the past
couple of years), due in part to the company's extensive distribution network.
The company appears to have made improvements related to manufacturing
efficiencies that have helped maintain good margins and improved
working-capital management.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. Following completion of the
proposed refinancing of its credit facility, the company will have no
meaningful near-term debt maturities. The proposed facility consists of a $180
million revolver due 2016 and a $950 million term loan due 2018. The company
had about $220 million in cash as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Our assessment of Rexnord's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12
months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
20%; and
-- We believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact
shocks.
We also expect the company to maintain comfortable cushion under the senior
secured net leverage covenant when the credit facility is completed. In
addition, Rexnord has a $100 million accounts-receivable program that expires
in 2016.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Rexnord to be
published following this release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. We expect Rexnord to continue to reduce leverage by
increasing profits and believe it could continue to reduce its funded debt
balances with cash flow generation. We could raise the ratings if we were
confident that debt to EBITDA would ultimately fall to 5x, in line with a
higher rating. We believe Rexnord could approach this level in fiscal 2013 if
the company does not incur an significant debt to finance acquisition and if
operating performance remains good. We believe Rexnord is very likely to
achieve these credit measures if its parent completes its IPO and uses the
proceeds to repay debt.
We could revise the outlook to stable if significant debt-financed
acquisitions or weaker operating performance stalls improvement in credit
measures, for instance if the company appears unlikely to reduce debt to
EBITDA to less than 6x or if financial policy becomes more aggressive. For
instance, if Rexnord were to pay a meaningful dividend to its private-equity
owner that delays achievement of ratios indicative of a higher rating, we
would likely revise the outlook to stable.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Rexnord LLC
Corporate credit rating B/Positive/--
Senior secured BB-
Recovery rating 1
Senior unsecured B-
Recovery rating 5
Subordinated CCC+
Recovery rating 6
Ratings Assigned
Rexnord LLC
RBS Global Inc.
Senior secured
$950 mil. term loan due 2018 BB-
Recovery rating 1
$180 mil. revolver due 2017 BB-
Recovery rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.