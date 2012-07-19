July 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Midyear Outlook: SportsJuly 19 - New multi-year labor agreements across the NFL, NBA, and MLB have
underscored stability for professional sports related ratings thus far in 2012,
marked by stable to positive attendance trends, robust broadcast and cable
contract renewals (in the case of the NFL), according to a Fitch Ratings report.
Overall, sports facilities for the most part have maintained investment-grade
profiles through the downturn and experienced a fair amount of renewal and new
sales success following the negotiation of labor agreements in the MLB, NBA, and
NFL.
Going forward in the medium to long term, the maintenance of a Stable Outlook in
the sports sector depends on successful renewals of key facility revenues
including seating products and sponsorship and advertising agreements which face
pricing pressure given the continued weak and uncertain economic conditions. The
leagues and individual teams will have to continue to work hard to garner
similar results from key corporate partners and fans choosing to spend their
entertainment and discretionary dollars on sports-related content.
Furthermore, maintenance of stable ratings partially hinges on a continued
effort by facility management teams investing in modern audio and video
equipment to enhance the fan experience on game days, as the digital and high
definition experience at home continues to modernize and improve.
Fitch believes sports-related ratings have demonstrated their ability to
withstand economic downturns and continues to believe that they retain financial
flexibility to manage the uncertainties facing the sports industry in 2012.
The report, '2012 Midyear Outlook: Sports,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.