July 19 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Midyear Outlook: SportsJuly 19 - New multi-year labor agreements across the NFL, NBA, and MLB have underscored stability for professional sports related ratings thus far in 2012, marked by stable to positive attendance trends, robust broadcast and cable contract renewals (in the case of the NFL), according to a Fitch Ratings report. Overall, sports facilities for the most part have maintained investment-grade profiles through the downturn and experienced a fair amount of renewal and new sales success following the negotiation of labor agreements in the MLB, NBA, and NFL. Going forward in the medium to long term, the maintenance of a Stable Outlook in the sports sector depends on successful renewals of key facility revenues including seating products and sponsorship and advertising agreements which face pricing pressure given the continued weak and uncertain economic conditions. The leagues and individual teams will have to continue to work hard to garner similar results from key corporate partners and fans choosing to spend their entertainment and discretionary dollars on sports-related content. Furthermore, maintenance of stable ratings partially hinges on a continued effort by facility management teams investing in modern audio and video equipment to enhance the fan experience on game days, as the digital and high definition experience at home continues to modernize and improve. Fitch believes sports-related ratings have demonstrated their ability to withstand economic downturns and continues to believe that they retain financial flexibility to manage the uncertainties facing the sports industry in 2012. The report, '2012 Midyear Outlook: Sports,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.