July 19 - The commercial aerospace and defense sectors continue to face much
different prospects, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in an article
titled "Defense Budget Uncertainty Is Increasing, But Commercial Aerospace Is
Still Going Strong," published on RatingsDirect.
Demand for new aircraft continues to propel the commercial aerospace sector.
The introduction of new, more-fuel-efficient models has prompted large orders
from several major airlines. Still, manufacturers must navigate through
headwinds of uneven global economic growth, high fuel prices, and possible
reduced availability of aircraft financing.
The defense sector, on the other hand, will likely face greater turbulence
amid weaker demand. Standard & Poor's expects the U.S. defense budget to be
flat or decline in the next several years because of efforts to reduce the
huge U.S. federal budget deficit, the wind-down of operations in Afghanistan,
and proposed changes to U.S. military strategy. Austerity measures will
similarly cut into European defense budgets.
"Despite these issues, we continue to expect the credit quality of most
commercial aerospace and defense issuers to remain stable this year," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris DeNicolo.
Revenues and earnings at most aircraft manufacturers and suppliers will likely
increase this year, and we could raise ratings or revise the outlooks on some
of the companies to positive in the next year. However, companies' need to
increase investments to raise production rates could limit the improvement in
credit quality.
Meanwhile, larger defense contractors' diverse programs and solid cash flow
should help cushion the impact of federal spending cuts. Small defense
contractors are less diversified and more at risk of outlook changes or
downgrades if budget cuts reduce or eliminate one or more of their major
programs.
