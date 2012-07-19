July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Company Plc's (MOL) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed MOL's foreign and local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at 'BBB-', including its EUR750m 2015 bond and EUR750m 2017 bond. The rating affirmation reflects MOL's increased focus on the oil and gas production segment, which generated 70% of EBITDA in 2011. MOL's plan to fully finance capex from operating cash flow in 2012-2014 supports the ratings. The agency assumes that MOL's management will continue to pursue a conservative financial risk policy and would reduce its capex plan in the event of weaker-than-projected cash flow, for example, in case of a fall in oil prices or prolonged suspension of oil and gas production in Syria. The company's improved credit ratios with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 1.8x at end-2011 coupled with healthy oil prices alleviate several challenges facing MOL. These include the weak economy and the high tax burden in Hungary and loss of cash flow from oil and gas production in Syria (14% of MOL's total production in 2011) due to the political unrest in the country. Overcapacity in European oil refining and the loss-making refining and marketing segment of MOL's Croatian subsidiary INA - Industrija Nafte d.d. Zagreb (INA) create additional headwinds. Fitch believes that MOL has no rating headroom for large debt-funded acquisitions given the challenges mentioned above. The ratings incorporate the company's plan announced in May 2012 that targets an ambitious USD500m-USD550m EBITDA improvement in the downstream segment by 2014. The programme focuses on both cost reduction and revenue maximisation. It aims to improve the downstream segment's profitability, which has been poor since 2009 due to weak industry conditions. MOL's geographical exposure is not dominated by the Hungarian economy - the country represented 27% of revenue and less than 50% of EBITDA in 2011. The agency also notes that the two main profit drivers, crude oil prices and crack spreads on refined products are affected by global factors and not by the domestic economy. MOL's largest shareholder is the Hungarian state, which owns a 24.6% stake following the acquisition of a 21.2% stake from Russia's Surgutneftegas OJSC in July 2011. Fitch continues to regard MOL as a private company since the state does not control MOL because of the 10% voting cap for all shareholders. There have been no changes in MOL's board of directors, strategy, financial or dividend policies since the acquisition a year ago. MOL's foreign currency ratings are currently capped by Hungary's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' rather than the sovereign rating ('BB+'/Negative Outlook) in line with Fitch's criteria report, "Country Ceilings". The rating affirmation reflects MOL's sufficient liquidity and a balanced debt maturity profile. At end-March 2012, the company had available liquidity comprising cash of HUF209bn (EUR707m) and undrawn committed long-term facilities of EUR1.9bn (HUF561bn equivalent) against short-term debt of HUF320bn (EUR1.1bn). This results in a strong liquidity cover of 2.4x. Most of the long-term committed lines are due in 2016. Fitch also notes that MOL has a good track record in accessing bank funding and debt capital markets. Its debt comprises bank loans, Eurobonds and hybrid bonds. The hybrid bonds of EUR610m (not rated by Fitch) have no equity credit in Fitch's credit ratio calculations from end-2011, in line with its criteria report 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated 15 December 2011. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: Positive: Positive rating action is currently unlikely given the company's business profile with relatively small upstream operations and also several operational and other business challenges ahead. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative pressure on MOL's ratings include: --FFO adjusted net leverage at above 2.5x on a through-the-cycle basis. --A prolonged suspension of Syrian oil and gas production if not mitigated by overall capex reduction in line with lower cash flows. --A deterioration of the economic situation in Hungary resulting in a more difficult access to debt markets and bank funding. --Decisions by the government - as MOL's largest, albeit non-controlling, shareholder - leading to material cash outflow, such as generous dividends. --A downgrade of Hungary's Country Ceiling below 'BBB-'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 12 August 2011, "Country Ceilings" dated 12 August 2011 and 'Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated 11 July 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)