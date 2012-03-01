March 1 - Overview -- Market competition to produce sand for hydraulic fracturing has intensified significantly, and changing industry dynamics may challenge U.S.-based Fairmount Minerals' ability to grow profits over the medium term. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Fairmount and removing the company from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed it on Sept. 23, 2011. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Fairmount's position as a leading industry participant will support the rating over the next 18-24 months. Rating Action On March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services removed Chardon, Oh.-based Fairmount Minerals from CreditWatch with positive implications and affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation of the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and removal from CreditWatch reflects our view that a confluence of changing dynamics in the industry might challenge Fairmount Minerals' leading market position and profit growth over the next 18 to 24 months. We believe that market competition is intensifying due to an influx of new entrants and capacity expansions coming online over the next 12 months. In addition, while oil and liquids drilling remains relatively strong, low natural gas prices have contributed to recent pullbacks in natural gas drilling, resulting in slackening demand and falling prices for fine grade sand products. The combination of these factors leads us to believe that the supply/demand balance in the sand market is on the crux of a shift from chronic undersupply toward possible oversupply, and we believe the market may reach a supply saturation point as soon as 2013. Our assessment of Fairmount Minerals' "fair" business risk (as our criteria define the term) incorporates our view of the company's position as an established player in the fracking sand industry and a leading producer of resin-coated sand products. The company also benefits from a strong reserve position consisting primarily of the highest quality white sands which meet the requirements set forth by the American Petroleum Institute to be classified as frac sand. We also note that while the majority of the company's sand is sold for use as proppants, a portion is sold for use in industrial applications. These factors somewhat offset the industry dynamics, though we believe that the increasing number of frac sand market participants may pressure Fairmount's influence in pricing and contract negotiations within its highly concentrated customer base and its ability to source and acquire additional reserves at economic prices. We expect Fairmount to generate EBITDA of between $380 million to $400 million in 2012, an increase of approximately 15% over 2011 earnings. Our assumptions incorporate the company's product mix and capacity expansions as well as our expectation that the company's current contracted position will hold its sand prices relatively steady during the year. Longer term, we expect market saturation will put downward pressure on pricing and volumes, slowing the company's annual revenue growth and reducing the company's operating margins below the current range of 25% to 30%. We expect the company's year-end 2012 total adjusted debt to approximate $930 million, with leverage below 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 20%. While we acknowledge that these metrics are strong for the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, our assessment also takes into account Fairmount's heavy debt load relative to revenues, the possibility of future acquisitions, and the potential for a shareholder friendly action given the company's private equity ownership. Liquidity We view Fairmount's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- Sources of cash will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- Liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- In our view, we believe that the company's EBITDA could fall more than our 15% threshold while still maintaining excess headroom under its financial covenants. Total liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2011, totaled $87 million, consisting of $12 million in cash and full availability under the company's $75 million revolving credit facility due 2015. We estimate that cash flow from operations will be above $225 million in 2012, which should cover the company's anticipated $200 million in spending for capital expenditures and leave about $30 million in free operating cash flow (FOCF). Fairmount remains comfortably in compliance with its leverage covenant of 4.75x-a trend we expect to continue. The company has no significant debt maturities over the next few years, and it fulfilled its mandatory debt repayment obligation on its term loan with a lump sum payment in 2011. The term loan also includes a cash flow sweep which will serve to modestly reduce debt during the next several quarters. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Fairmount Minerals to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Fairmount's strong asset base, established position in the market, and operating leverage will provide support for the current rating despite major fluctuations in industry dynamics and increasing market rivalry. Our rating incorporates the expectation that Fairmount will maintain operating margins above 25%, adjusted debt to EBITDA levels below 4x and FFO to debt above 20% over the next 12 to 18 months. In addition, we expect that any potential acquisitions or shareholder rewards would not negatively impact the company's financial risk profile. We could take a negative rating action if credit metrics were to weaken from current levels such that we expected adjusted leverage to be sustained above 4x. This could occur if competition intensifies, causing Fairmount's contracted position and production levels erode more significantly than we currently anticipate, or if the company pursues a major debt financing for an acquisition or a dividend. A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term due to the potential for adverse change occurring in the market. However, we might initiate one if Fairmount were to maintain its leading standing in the industry by further solidifying its current competitive position over the next several years and by expanding its geographic diversity to reduce dependence on a single end market. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in the Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009