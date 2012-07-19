July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to Hartford, Conn.-based holding company Northeast Utilities'
(NU) $1.15 billion 4(2) commercial paper program. In addition, we
assigned an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating. NU will use the commercial
paper program for working capital requirements and other general corporate
purposes. The program will be backed by a $1.15 billion syndicated committed
credit facility that will mature in July 2017. The new NU commercial paper
program will replace subsidiary NSTAR LLC's existing commercial paper program on
July 25, 2012.
The corporate credit rating on NU is 'A-' and the outlook is stable.
RATINGS LIST
Northeast Utilities
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
Northeast Utilities
Short-term corporate credit rating A-2
$1.15 Bil. Commercial Paper Program A-2