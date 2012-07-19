July 19 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on BP plc's (BP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed BP Capital Markets plc's senior unsecured issues, which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BP, at 'A'. The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that, while BP still faces significant legal uncertainty related to the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the company should be able to cover its remaining legal costs without impairing its financial profile. This expectation is supported by the on-going USD38bn asset disposal programme. By June 2012, BP had completed disposals of USD24bn within the programme. Fitch believes that the company's improved credit ratios, with FFO-adjusted net leverage returning back to the levels prior to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, reflect a strengthening credit position. A legal settlement related to the remaining oil-spill liabilities in the company's favour would be positive for the credit profile and would likely lead Fitch to take positive rating action. Press reports in June 2012 speculated that a settlement may be reached on all outstanding oil-spill claims for USD15bn, which is materially less than the USD25bn the US Department of Justice (DoJ) reportedly seeks from the company. A USD15bn or lower settlement would be supportive of an upgrade. BP's civil liabilities are largely quantifiable. Fitch anticipates that the USD7.8bn settlement with the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee (PSC) for civil charges related to the Macondo oil spill could be paid from the company's USD20bn trust fund. BP had also paid about USD7.2bn from the trust fund as of Q112 related to separate claims. Fitch calculates that BP will have approximately USD3bn remaining in the fund by end-2012 after the PSC payment. Management plans to reduce leverage in conjunction with on-going divestments. This provides additional headroom for the payment of any remaining oil-spill liabilities. Another event risk weighing upon the ratings, which should be resolved within the timeframe of our Outlook designation is the sale of the company's stake in the TNK-BP ('BBB-'/Stable) joint venture. Fitch has previously stated that it views the sale of BP's stake in the joint venture as largely ratings neutral for BP because it would not reduce the company's reserves or production under the agency's approach. Nonetheless, the proceeds from the sale of the joint venture could allow BP (i) to de-lever without severely reducing its reserve life, (ii) to meet current or potential future legal costs, or (iii) to redeploy cash in other new upstream projects. Other factors contributing to an upgrade to 'A+' for BP beyond the legal issues discussed previously would primarily relate to: (i) a combination of the successful implementation of the company's future upstream business strategy unveiled as part of a 10-point plan in October 2011; and (ii) achieving a financial profile similar to higher-rated oil and gas peers. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Smaller-than-expected (USD15bn) settlement with the US DoJ - FFO net adjusted leverage ratio consistently less than 2x - FFO gross interest coverage ratio consistently greater than 15x - Achieving the goals set out in the company's upstream business strategy unveiled as part of a 10-point plan in October 2011 - Maintaining a financial profile similar to higher-rated oil and gas peers - Complete sale of TNK joint venture resulting in multi-billion dollar cash inflow and lower concentration of country risk in Russia Negative: The current Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade. Nonetheless, factors that may potentially lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook or even negative rating action include: - Larger-than expected (USD15bn) settlement with the US DoJ - FFO net adjusted leverage ratio consistently more than 2x - FFO gross interest coverage ratio consistently less than 15x - Delays or other setbacks related to implementation of the company's future upstream business strategy unveiled as part of a 10-point plan in October 2011 - Maintaining a financial profile similar to single 'A' rated oil and gas peers - Complete buyout of TNK joint venture resulting in multi-billion dollar cash outflow and increased country risk exposure in Russia.