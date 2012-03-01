March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'B+' issue-level rating on Beachwood, Ohio-based aluminum products manufacturer Aleris International Inc.'s (Aleris; B+/Stable/--) $500 million senior unsecured notes. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on these notes to '4' from '3'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectations for an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Aleris International to be published later on RatingsDirect.) "We have revised our recovery rating on Aleris' notes to better capture the potential that asset-based lending credit facility claims could dampen recovery prospects for noteholders," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Maurice Austin. The corporate credit rating on Aleris reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive" (as our criteria define those terms). The ratings also reflect Aleris' participation in the highly competitive aluminum industry, highly cyclical and competitive end markets, and thin operating margins. In our view, however, the company still benefits from improving industry fundamentals, manageable debt levels, and adequate liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Aleris International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Senior Unsecured B+ Recovery Rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.