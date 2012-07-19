July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB-'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating on DISH DBS Corp.'s 5.875% senior
unsecured notes due 2022 remain unchanged, following the company's announcement
that it will seek to add on to the existing notes.
The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. DISH DBS Corp. is the main
subsidiary of Englewood, Colo.-based satellite-TV provider DISH Network Corp.
(DISH). We expect the company to use proceeds for general corporate purposes
and to build liquidity. We believe uses of liquidity could include upcoming
debt maturities, litigation expenses related to Voom, and potential
investments related to the development and deployment of a wireless network.
The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on parent DISH remain
unchanged. As of March 31, 2012, DISH's leverage, adjusted for the company's
guarantee of $185 million in EchoStar's capital leases was about 2.3x. Pro
forma for the company's May debt issuance of $1.9 billion, fully adjusted
leverage rises to about 2.8x. Following the proposed add-on, we expect
fully-adjusted leverage to remain well below our mid-4x threshold at the
current rating.