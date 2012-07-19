July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating on DISH DBS Corp.'s 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 remain unchanged, following the company's announcement that it will seek to add on to the existing notes.

The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. DISH DBS Corp. is the main subsidiary of Englewood, Colo.-based satellite-TV provider DISH Network Corp. (DISH). We expect the company to use proceeds for general corporate purposes and to build liquidity. We believe uses of liquidity could include upcoming debt maturities, litigation expenses related to Voom, and potential investments related to the development and deployment of a wireless network. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and positive outlook on parent DISH remain unchanged. As of March 31, 2012, DISH's leverage, adjusted for the company's guarantee of $185 million in EchoStar's capital leases was about 2.3x. Pro forma for the company's May debt issuance of $1.9 billion, fully adjusted leverage rises to about 2.8x. Following the proposed add-on, we expect fully-adjusted leverage to remain well below our mid-4x threshold at the current rating.