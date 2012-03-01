BRIEF-Altus TFI sells its entire 10.69 pct stake in Soho Development
* AFTER TRANSACTION ALTUS TFI SA DOES NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF CO
March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC series 2006-6 and on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC series 2006-9 (see list). The lowered ratings follow losses on account of recent credit events in the underlying reference entities that have caused the notes to incur partial principal losses. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010. RATING LOWERED Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-6 Rating Class To From IA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IB D (sf) CCC- (sf) IC D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIB D (sf) CCC- (sf) IID D (sf) CCC- (sf) Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-9 Rating Class To From IA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IC D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIB D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIC D (sf) CCC- (sf) IID D (sf) CCC- (sf)
BRUSSELS, June 12 Belgian carpet maker Balta narrowed the price range of its initial public offering on Monday to between 13.25 and 13.75 euros, at the bottom end of its previous guidance.