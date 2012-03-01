March 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC series 2006-6 and on six classes from Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC series 2006-9 (see list). The lowered ratings follow losses on account of recent credit events in the underlying reference entities that have caused the notes to incur partial principal losses. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects of the Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010. RATING LOWERED Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-6 Rating Class To From IA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IB D (sf) CCC- (sf) IC D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIB D (sf) CCC- (sf) IID D (sf) CCC- (sf) Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 2006-9 Rating Class To From IA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IC D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIA D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIB D (sf) CCC- (sf) IIC D (sf) CCC- (sf) IID D (sf) CCC- (sf)