July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that there is no change to the ratings on Party City Holdings Inc. following the announcement that the company is seeking to raise $1.125 billion of senior secured term loan financing due 2019, an increase of $75 million from the original amount. The proposed financing follows the company's announcement that Thomas H. Lee Partners will acquire a majority stake in Party City in a $2.7 billion debt-financed transaction. The 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed term loan and '4' recovery rating remains unchanged. The pro forma capital structure also includes a $400 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving credit facility due 2017, which is unrated, and $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. The 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the notes is unchanged and is two notches below the 'B' corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '6'. For the complete analysis, see our research update on Party City Holdings Inc. published July 9, 2012 on RatingsDirect. The 'B' corporate credit rating on Party City reflects our assessment of its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria, based on its increased leverage and very aggressive financial policy; and its "weak" business risk profile, based on its narrow business focus, participation in the highly competitive and fragmented party goods industry, and exposure to higher raw material costs. Offsetting factors include the company's strong presence in the niche party goods industry and the somewhat recession-resistant characteristics of its products.