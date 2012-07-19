July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Public Joint Stock Company UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank
(Ukrsots) and PJSC VTB Bank (Ukraine) (VTBU) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks, and
their Viability Ratings at 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
The three banks' IDRs, Support and National Ratings are driven by the likelihood
of support they may receive from their majority shareholders. UkrSibbank is
85%-owned by France's BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable); Ukrsotsbank is
95%-owned by Italy-based UniCredit S.p.A. ('A-'/Negative) through its
Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG ('A'/Stable); and VTB Ukraine is
more than 99%-owned by Russia's JSC Bank VTB ('BBB'/Stable). The Country Ceiling
of Ukraine ('B'), which reflects Fitch's view of transfer and convertibility
risks, constrains the banks' Long-term foreign currency IDRs as it limits the
extent to which support from their majority foreign shareholders of these banks
can be factored into the ratings. Their 'B+' Long-term local currency IDRs also
take into account Ukrainian country risks.
The banks' Long-term IDRs could be upgraded or downgraded if Ukraine's sovereign
ratings and Country Ceiling were upgraded or downgraded. In addition, for each
bank, Fitch will take into account the propensity of the shareholders to
continue operations in Ukraine, which could affect the probability of support
that is factored into the ratings.
The VRs of all three banks continue to reflect their weak standalone profiles
and high dependence on timely capital support and funding (Ukrsots and VTBU)
from their respective parents. While asset quality has stabilised for each of
the banks, a large volume of restructured exposures remain, whose recoverability
is likely to be a lengthy process, and will probably require recognition of
additional impairment charges. At the same time, the potential for balance sheet
growth and earnings generation is constrained by the still weak macroeconomic
picture and periodic shortages of local currency liquidity.
Liquid assets are predominantly kept in foreign currencies and government
securities, while access to local currency could be expensive or dependent on
the propensity of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to provide secured
refinancing. Currency devaluation risks also constrain the standalone credit
strength of the banks in light of still significant proportion of foreign
currency lending (50%-70%) for all three banks, and to a varying degree to short
economic open currency positions.
The VRs could be upgraded if there were significant improvements in asset
quality, a return to sustainable profit generation and building up of stronger
capital buffers. The VRs could be downgraded if there was additional loan
impairment recognition which further undermines capital positions.
Ukrsots' NPLs (loans overdue by 90 days or more) accounted for a large 45% of
the loan book at end-2011 and restructured exposures for an additional 20%. The
latter included a high portion of loans from construction/real estate sector,
while the bank's total exposure to this segment was a high 72% of Fitch core
capital at end-2011, heightening the bank's risk profile. Reserve coverage of
NPLs remained low at only 40% at end-2011 and only 24% for total NPLs and
restructured exposures. The regulatory capital adequacy ratio was 12.6% at
end-Q112, meaning that the bank could increase impairment reserves up to 25%
only of the loan portfolio before breaching the 10% required minimum CAR. This
is a modest degree of loss absorption given the extent of loan impairment, while
the quality of pre-impairment profit (4% of average gross loans in 2011) and
consequently the bank's capital, was also undermined by the large share of
unpaid interest accruals (23% of interest income or 15% of Fitch core capital in
2011). However, Ukrsots is currently in the process of a capital increase which
should have a minor positive effect on its capital buffer.
UkrSibbank has progressed with its balance sheet clean-up during the past year,
including the sale of problem assets to third parties and to parent-funded
special purpose entities. Remaining NPLs (around 18% of portfolio in local
accounts) are prudently covered by impairment reserves (by 90%). However, the
restructured loans (almost 30% of the portfolio) additionally accounted for
1.3x-1.6x of its regulatory capital. The quality of capital was also constrained
by significant deferred tax assets (40% and 55% of the bank's regulatory and
Basel Tier 1 capital respectively), which could be partly or fully derecognised
if there were adverse changes in profitability forecasts or regulatory
treatment. Internal capital generation was undermined by weak operating
efficiency, with the bank's cost/income ratio hovering above 90%. The open
economic foreign currency position was equal to almost 50% of UkrSibbank's
equity, exposing the bank to risks in case of UAH devaluation.
VTBU's regulatory capital adequacy ratio is tight (11.5% at end-H112), although
impairment reserves covered recognised NPLs by 1.8x. However, the reserves were
still insufficient to cover potential problems in the restructured portfolio,
with the net unreserved exposure accounting for 2.6x regulatory Tier 1 capital.
The vulnerability of the capital position is exacerbated by significant
concentrations in VTBU's corporate loan book, the majority of the top 20
exposures (equivalent of 4.5x equity) being in the restructured portfolio.
Significant risks also arise from VTBU's short economic open currency position
(equal to 1.1x its equity at end-H112), although the bank plans to reduce this
through available market instruments. Reliance on parent funding remains
significant, accounting for about half of total liabilities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Public Joint Stock Company UkrSibbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B+'/'AAA(ukr); Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
PJSC VTB Bank (Ukraine):
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B+'/'AAA(ukr); Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
